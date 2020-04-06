Omada Mental Health Program Now Available at No Cost

Digital Care Leader Will Provide All Available Capacity to Employers and Health Plans Through September

SAN FRANCISCO, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Omada Health will make the company's mental health program for stress, anxiety, and depression accessible at no cost for the next six months to all U.S.-based employers and commercial health plans. These organizations, and their covered populations, will now have access to behavioral health coaching powered by Omada's technology to provide real human support and teach techniques that reduce symptoms. The offer comes as more than 60 percent of Americans have reported increased stress or anxiety due to Covid-19. The availability of the program is not limited to existing Omada customers. Interested organizations should contact their Omada representative, or email theteam@omadahealth.com.

Every participant in the Omada Program is matched with a dedicated behavioral health coach who guides him or her through a program that teaches evidence-based techniques to cope more effectively with their unique and evolving challenges. Every participant will have direct access to their behavioral health coach for real, non-automated conversations, as well as access to all of Omada's behavioral health resources. Coaches utilize the company's proprietary digital care platform to provide interventions when participants need them the most.

"We are living in a moment of collective, and unprecedented, stress and anxiety," said Omada CEO and Co-Founder Sean Duffy. "Omada has the opportunity -- and the ability -- to deliver personalized support to people as they deal with the impact of a situation unlike anything we've experienced. Our coaches, and our digital care program, are uniquely positioned to provide human expertise and empathy at scale. For the next six months, we are here for any organization that wants to provide Omada for Behavioral Health to their populations."

Omada for Behavioral Health incorporates clinically validated, evidence-based methods to help people build healthy, productive patterns and cope more effectively in difficult times. Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), mindfulness, and distress tolerance techniques are available in the program available anytime, anywhere. Omada behavioral health coaches are also trained to recognize and triage crises and can guide participants to access external providers for additional needed care.

"We are living in serious times that call for proven solutions that can deliver critical services to people not just at the hospital, but also in their homes," added Omada's Chief Medical Officer Carolyn Bradner Jasik, MD. "Omada's digital care solutions include human coaches, and are uniquely positioned to support patients in our current situation. At a time when we know organizations of all sizes need flexible, human, evidence-based solutions, we're proud to be doing our part."

About Omada Health

Omada Health is a digital care company that inspires and engages people to achieve their health goals, one step at a time. The company's programs are personalized to meet each participant's unique needs as they evolve, ranging from diabetes prevention, type 2 diabetes management, and behavioral health. Omada combines professional health coaching, connected health devices, real-time data and personalized feedback to deliver clinically meaningful results. The company is the largest CDC-recognized provider of the National Diabetes Prevention Program. Omada Health was named a 2016 Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum, and one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies in 2017. To learn more, visit www.omadahealth.com.

