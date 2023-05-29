Omagh detective ‘aware of threats to his life’ before he was shot

DCI John Caldwell - David Young/PA

A Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) detective shot in front of his young son was aware of several threats to his life before he was attacked, a court heard.

Seven men have been remanded in custody after appearing before a court charged with the attempted murder of detective chief inspector John Caldwell who was shot several times outside a sports complex in Omagh, Co Tyrone, in February.

Mr Caldwell had been coaching a youth football match and was with his young son at the time of the attack.

The so-called New IRA claimed responsibility for the shooting, with police investigating whether the dissident republican group may have been assisted by members of a criminal gang.

The seven accused who appeared via videolink at Dungannon Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning were: Jonathan McGinty, 28, of St Julians Downs, Omagh; Brian Carron, 38, of Claremount Drive, Coalisland; Gavin Coyle, 45, of Killybrack Mews, Omagh; Matthew McLean, 33, Glenpark Road, Omagh; Robert McLean, 29, Deverney Park, Omagh; James Ivor McLean, 72, of Deverney Park, Omagh; and Alan McFarland, 47, of Deverney Park, Omagh.

Mr Carron and Mr Coyle stand further accused of belonging to a proscribed organisation, namely the IRA.

Mr McGinty, Mr McFarland and Matthew McLean are also charged with preparation of terrorist acts.

Three of the seven accused made bail applications on Monday: Mr Coyle, James Ivor McLean and Mr McGinty.

Lawyers for the three questioned the strength of the evidence against their clients.

While a solicitor for Mr Carron did not make a bail application, indicating it would be made at a later date, he did challenge the basis upon which police were connecting his client to the charges.

All seven were remanded in custody to appear before Omagh Magistrates’ Court, via videolink, on June 27.

James Ivor McClean and his two sons Robert and Matthew appeared before the court alongside Mr McFarland, all via videolink from a police custody suite.

Mr McGinty, Mr Carron and Mr Coyle then appeared separately, also from police custody.

Six of the accused spoke to confirm their age, addresses and that they understood the charges against them.

Mr Carron did not respond when asked.

During the lengthy remand hearing covering the prosecution cases against the seven accused, a PSNI detective chief inspector set out the evidence police believe connects them to the charges they face.

The detective said Mr Caldwell was aware of several threats to his life dating back years.

He said there remains a “real concern” for his safety.

Mr Caldwell spent several weeks in intensive care after the shooting.

He was later discharged from hospital and last week made his first public appearance since the attack when he attended a garden party at Hillsborough Castle as part of the visit of the King and Queen to Northern Ireland.

