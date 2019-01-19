Omaha airport closed after Southwest Airlines plane goes off runway

A Southwest Airlines plane went off the runway Friday after landing at Eppley Airfield in Omaha, Nebraska, resulting in the airport's closure and the suspension of all flights.

"Initial reports indicate Southwest flight #1643, a Boeing 737-800, traveling from Las Vegas to Omaha, slid onto a runway overrun area after landing and while taxiing to the terminal," Southwest confirmed to USA TODAY in a statement.

The airport tweeted out a statement Friday afternoon about the incident, and followed up with several additional Twitter updates. Omaha was the final destination for all passengers.

"A Southwest Airlines aircraft is off the end of Runway 14R after landing at Eppley Airfield. There are no injuries and airport fire crews are working with Southwest to deplane the passengers and take them to the terminal," the airport wrote.

"All flights are currently suspended," the airline added in a follow-up tweet. "Please check with your individual airline for flight status."

It added in another tweet: "Eppley Airfield remains CLOSED at this time. We ask media to follow our official Twitter feed @OMAairport for updates to airport status. We cannot return each outlet’s calls at this time."

Passengers exit Southwest Airlines flight 1643 after the plane slid off the runway at Eppley Airfield Friday, Jan 18, 2019, in Omaha, Neb.

There were 150 customers and six crew members onboard the aircraft," Southwest added. "We are working quickly to retrieve their luggage. We are gathering more details while working with the Omaha Airport Authority and will post additional media statements on SWAMedia.com as we learn more. Safety is always our top priority at Southwest, and we thank our Customers for their patience and understanding."

Passengers have documented the incident on social media.

Another Southwest Airlines plane skidded off the runway due to rainy weather in southern California at the end of last year.

