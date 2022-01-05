Omaha woman sentenced to probation in weapons charge

Jan. 4—A woman charged in March of last year on a weapons charge has been sentenced to two years supervised probation.

Cassandra Lynn Nelson, 33

Judge Kevin Siefken handed down the sentence last week in Mower County District Court to Cassandra Lynn Nelson, 33, of Omaha, Nebraska, who pleaded guilty in an amended plea to reckless discharge of a firearm.

Nelson originally pleaded not guilty to the charge on April 8, 2021, but changed it to guilty in October 2021.

Austin police responded to a domestic disturbance call in mid April. At the scene an adult male told police that Nelson had fired a gun during the argument. A Smith & Wesson .38 Special revolver was recovered by police, who also observed a bullet hole in a hallway ceiling of the first floor.

The male said the gun was fired near his head, making it difficult to hear.