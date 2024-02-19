Omaha zoo warns visitors about throwing coins after 70 are found in alligator’s stomach

Coin tossing is often associated with good luck or wishes, but for zoo officials in Nebraska, it means unnecessary problems for its residents after finding more than 70 coins in an alligator’s stomach.

Workers at the Henry Doorly Zoo in Omaha found metal objects in the stomach of 36-year-old resident Thibodaux, a leucitic American alligator, during a routine exam.

Thibodaux, known for his rare white color, underwent a procedure where veterinarians found about 70 U.S. coins in the gator’s stomach on Thursday, zoo officials said on a social media post.

Christina Ploog, an associate veterinarian at the zoo who led the procedure, said the alligator was anesthetized and intubated to remove the coins.

“A plastic pipe was placed to protect his mouth and safely pass the tools used to access the coins, such as a camera that helped us guide the retrieval of these objects,” Ploog said.

An X-ray image confirmed that all the coins were successfully removed from Thibodaux’s stomach, the post said. The alligator has been released back to his habitat in the zoo.

“Though a procedure like the one done on Thibodaux is not always common, it’s a great example of what our animal care and animal health teams do every day across our campus to provide excellent care to our animals,” said Taylor Yaw, zoo veterinarian and director of animal health, said in the release.

The zoo is asking visitors not to throw coins in any bodies of water in the zoo, but to instead go to machines located around the park that will turn any loose change into a souvenir coin.

José Mendiola is a breaking news reporter for the Register. Reach him at jmendiola@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Henry Doorly Zoo in Omaha finds 70 coins in alligator’s stomach