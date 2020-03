DUBAI, March 15 (Reuters) - Oman will suspend the entry of non-Gulf Arab citizens to the sultanate as of Tuesday as part of measures to contain the spread of coronavirus, state media reported on Sunday.

The government also ordered the suspension of Friday prayers, a ban on social gatherings such as weddings and funerals and the closure of public parks. (Reporting by Samar Hassan; Writing by Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Alexander Smith)