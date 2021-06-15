In Oman, fungal infection detected in some COVID-19 patients

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ISABEL DEBRE
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Oman announced Tuesday that its doctors have detected a potentially fatal fungal infection afflicting some coronavirus patients, the first such known cases on the Arabian Peninsula as the sultanate faces a surge in COVID-19 infections that has swamped its hospitals.

The country's Health Ministry reported that three COVID-19 patients in Oman have become infected with mucormycosis, a life-threatening condition commonly known as “black fungus,” which has spread quickly among virus patients in hard-hit India. It wasn’t immediately clear what condition the three patients were in.

Although the disease remains relatively rare, its sudden increase has stirred fears among doctors and health officials struggling to combat COVID-19 surges around the world.

Omani doctors warned earlier this week that the sultanate faces an acute shortage of beds amid the proliferation of highly transmissible coronavirus variants, a sputtering vaccine rollout and relaxed movement restrictions. That medical workers complained about the dire shortfalls on state TV underscored the extent of the health crisis in Oman, where media is tightly controlled. Omani authorities said the infectious delta variant, first detected in India, is coursing through the Gulf Arab state.

Oman’s cases have more than tripled in the past month, with authorities recording over 2,000 new cases and 33 deaths on Tuesday. Severe and critical cases have hit record highs in recent weeks and overwhelmed hospitals have been forced to turn away patients. Meanwhile, just 8.5% of Oman’s roughly 5 million people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, with skepticism running deep in many provinces.

The fungal condition first prompted global concern as India battled its devastating second wave of the coronavirus. Other countries, including Egypt, have reported scattered cases in recent months as infections spiked. Black fungus existed in India before the virus wave, but the condition stoked fears as it took hold in thousands of people either infected with COVID-19 or recently recovered from the disease.

Mucormycosis is caused by exposure to mucor mold, which is commonly found in soil, air and even in the nose and mucus of humans. It spreads through the respiratory tract and erodes facial structures. Sometimes, doctors have to surgically remove the eye to stop the infection from reaching the brain.

The fungal infection preys on patients with weakened immune systems and underlying conditions, particularly diabetes. Public health experts also have attributed its spread to the increased use of certain over-the-counter coronavirus medication, like steroids, that impact the response of the immune system. Uncontrolled blood sugar can put immunocompromised people at a higher risk of contracting the disease.

Recommended Stories

  • UK watchdog looking into Apple, Google's dominance of mobile phone systems

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's competition watchdog said it would investigate whether Apple and Google's dominance of mobile phone operating systems, app stores and web browsers hurt consumers, launching its latest probe into the tech giants. The Competition and Markets Authority said it would undertake a "market study" into the matter to see whether the pair's effective duopoly was stifling competition and ripping off consumers, or hurting businesses like app developers. Governments around the world are looking at strengthening the regulation of U.S. tech giants that have become even more powerful during the COVID-19 pandemic, and there are multiple investigations globally into their market positions including in the United States and the European Union.

  • What's the Difference Between All the Types of Tomatoes?

    Beefsteak vs. cherry vs. grape vs. heirloom vs. plum.

  • One of the 14 people injured in Austin shooting has died

    Police said Douglas John Kantor, 25, died from his injures around noon on Sunday. Kantor was a tourist from New York.

  • Christa Pike: Lawyers for only woman on Tennessee’s death row fight to stop execution

    The 45-year-old was convicted at the age of 20 for the brutal torture and murder of a classmate

  • Freedom for Israelis as government scraps face masks

    Israel scrapped rules on wearing face masks indoors on Tuesday, having abandoned its domestic vaccine passes, as the coronavirus infection rate fell to single digits. As Britain's hopes of a Covid "Freedom Day" were dashed this week, a very different picture has emerged in Israel, where citizens no longer need to face masks in closed spaces such as supermarkets and banks. Rules on wearing face masks outdoors have already been lifted. The green pass, a vaccine passport which allowed entry to bars

  • Lost sleep because of the pandemic? More people turning to doctors, new treatments to help cure newfound insomnia

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – As the country emerges from the pandemic, South Florida doctors say they are flooded with patients who are battling sleep disorders. Some people can’t get back on a normal sleep schedule after working from home and staying up late. Others gained weight and their airway obstruction worsened. Then, there is a group with anxiety, grief or guilt, suffering what has become ...

  • Bill Gates released his 5-book summer reading list, themed around the conflict between humans and nature

    Bill Gates 2021 summer reading list contains four non-fiction books, including "A Promised Land," Barack Obama's memoir.

  • Health experts say India missed early alarm, let deadly coronavirus variant spread

    A veteran public health expert warned top Indian officials in early March that a new variant of the coronavirus was spreading quickly in a rural district in the heart of the country and that the outbreak required urgent attention. Federal health authorities failed to respond adequately to that warning, Dr Subhash Salunke, who has 30 years of experience in public health in India, Indonesia and the United States, told Reuters. The variant, now known as B.1.617, triggered a catastrophic wave of coronavirus cases in India and has since spread to more than 40 other countries.

  • Thai PM sorry for COVID-19 vaccination delays

    Thailand's prime minister apologised and took the blame on Tuesday for coronavirus vaccination delays, while thousands of private companies and public organisations raced to secure doses imported by a royal-backed academy. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said holdups were caused by supply and distribution issues, after some hospitals in Bangkok were forced to postpone scheduled inoculations this week. So far 4.76 million of Thailand's more than 66 million people have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Indian 10-yr yield spikes post CPI data; rupee hits 1-month low

    India's annual retail inflation rate rose 6.30% year-on-year in May, from 4.29% in April and sharply above analysts' estimate of 5.30%. The wholesale price inflation rate rose 12.94%, its highest in at least two decades. "The latest data would make RBI wary of continuing to boost liquidity in a big way, and whether RBI stops unwinding its forwards book, or limits bond market intervention to announced G-SAP will be closely eyed," Abhishek Upadhyay, economist at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership said in a note.

  • India's May retail inflation picks up to 6.30% y/y, highest in six months

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's retail inflation accelerated in May, at its fastest pace in six months as fuel and food prices rose at a higher pace, putting pressure on the central bank to tame prices amid a faltering economic recovery. The Reserve Bank of India earlier this month warned that high energy prices could stoke inflation while cutting the growth forecast to 9.5% from 10.5% for the current fiscal year beginning April. "We expect the CPI (consumer price inflation) prints to remain above 5% until September driving the annual average CPI to 5.2% for current fiscal year," said Garima Kapoor, economist institutional securities, Elara Capital, Mumbai.

  • Gray wolf pups found in Colorado for first time since 1940s

    "We welcome this historic den and the new wolf family to Colorado," Gov. Jared Polis said.

  • Record rise in workers on payrolls in May

    The number of people in payrolled jobs jumped by almost 200,000 in May as the jobs market continued to recover.

  • Donald Trump Jr mocked for wishing his father a happy birthday – on Twitter

    ‘Too bad he can’t read this’

  • 'Knockout blow': Tendulkar tips India quicks to stun New Zealand

    Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar said New Zealand will be well prepared for this week's World Test Championship final but warned that India's fast bowlers could deliver the "knockout blow".

  • U.S., Canada set to discuss lifting of border restrictions -sources

    U.S. and Canadian officials are set to meet Tuesday to discuss how to eventually lift pandemic-related border restrictions between the two countries, but no immediate action is expected, sources briefed on the matter told Reuters on Monday. U.S. and Canadian business leaders have voiced increasing concern about the ban on non-essential travel at land borders because of COVID-19 that was imposed in March 2020 and has been renewed on a monthly basis since. The measures, which also apply to the U.S.-Mexico border, do not affect trade or other essential travel.

  • Fed Poised to Crawl Onto ‘Knife Edge’ to Rein In Record Largesse

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.The Federal Reserve is inching toward the start of a long road to normalizing its relationship with the rest of Washington and Wall Street.After spending the past 15 months providing unprecedented help to the federal government and investors via trillions of dollars of bond purchases, it could start preliminary discussions about scaling back that support at a pivotal two-day policy meet

  • Cashier killed, deputy wounded in Georgia supermarket mask dispute

    A suspect was in stable condition after law enforcement opened fire on him.

  • Biden says he won't hold a joint press conference with Putin because he doesn't want to get 'diverted' by who 'talked the most'

    The solo press conference is a departure from the last meeting between a US president and Putin - former President Donald Trump's in 2018.

  • Soccer-'I'm fine under the circumstances', says Denmark's Eriksen

    Denmark's Christian Eriksen said he was feeling "fine -- under the circumstances" and expressed gratitude for the flood of messages he had received after he suffered a cardiac arrest during their Euro 2020 opener on Saturday. His first public comment since the collapse on the pitch came as his team mates were preparing for Denmark's second Group B game against Belgium on Thursday.