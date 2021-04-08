Oman Is Said to Study Strategic Options for Energy Firm OQ

Kiel Porter, Dinesh Nair and Ruth David
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oman is studying options for state energy company OQ SAOC, including a potential initial public offering, as the Persian Gulf sultanate seeks to shore up its finances, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The Omani government has been speaking with potential advisers as it considers alternatives for OQ, which could also include selling a stake in the business or one of its subsidiaries, according to the people. OQ could be valued in the billions of dollars if it decides to pursue a listing, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

OQ is an integrated energy company with oil and gas exploration and production operations, refineries, a retail network and a large petrochemical business. It was formed through the merger of Oman Oil Co. with several companies including state-owned Oman Gas Co., refining group Orpic and chemical producer Oxea.

Slashing Jobs

The government has been seeking ways to tame its budget deficit and steady an economy reeling from last year’s decline in oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic. It has pushed through reforms including cutting spending, slashing government jobs and introducing plans for an income tax.

Oman is the largest Middle Eastern crude exporter outside of OPEC, pumping around 700,000 barrels a day.

The nation previously discussed a listing of Oman Oil in 2019. Deliberations are at an early stage, and Oman could elect to keep OQ’s current structure, the people said. Representatives for Oman’s energy ministry and OQ didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Oman is also seeking to raise money from another state-controlled energy company. The sultanate may issue around $3 billion of bonds this year through Energy Development Oman, Bloomberg News has reported. EDO holds the government’s 60% stake in Block 6, one of the largest oil deposits in the Middle East. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is advising the government on its options for EDO, a person with knowledge of the matter has said.

(Updates with Oman’s oil production.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • GameStop Stock Is Holding $180. Why One Analyst Says It Is Worth Just $10.

    GameStop stock is holding its ground after news it will expand its stock sale program. Some analysts are bearish.

  • Robinhood Seeks More Bank Credit Ahead of Planned IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. is seeking to boost its bank loans ahead of an initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter.The company, which pitches its trading platform to novice investors, has been holding talks with lenders about adding to its revolving credit lines, said the people, who asked to not be identified because the matter isn’t public. It isn’t clear how much the company is seeking.Companies often secure a credit line before going public and this will make sure Robinhood has a strong capital and liquidity position, one of the people said.The move would come several months after the firm raised debt and $3.4 billion in equity to comply with a margin call from the industry’s clearinghouse, a consequence of wild swings in stocks including video game retailer GameStop Corp.A representative for Menlo Park, California-based Robinhood declined to comment.The company’s credit lines include a $600 million revolver from banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Robinhood said last month that it had filed confidentially for what could be one of the most closely watched IPOs of the year.While the company’s easy-to-use trading app became immensely popular with young people during the pandemic, it has drawn scrutiny from regulators and politicians for its role in the so-called meme-stock frenzy that included GameStop.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • George scores 36, Clippers rout Trail Blazers 133-116

    Paul George scored 36 points and the Los Angeles Clippers rode a franchise-best 47-point first quarter to a 133-116 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night. Kawhi Leonard added 29 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists as the Clippers followed an 18-point rout of the defending champion Lakers two days ago with another impressive performance at both ends. George shot 11 of 18, made six 3-pointers and hit all eight of his free throws.

  • Record-Low Polish Rates Held Steady After Inflation Surprise

    (Bloomberg) -- Poland kept borrowing costs at a record low, judging that threats to the economy from tighter Covid-19 restrictions outweigh a spike in inflation and a weaker national currency.Despite surging price growth prompting nearby Russia and Ukraine to hike interest rates, the central bank in Warsaw left its benchmark at 0.1% for an 11th straight month on Wednesday -- as predicted by all economists surveyed by Bloomberg.The pandemic remains the driving force as a third wave sweeping Europe brings record daily new cases in Poland. After suffering less than their western neighbors during as the coronavirus first appeared last year, the continent’s east has become the planet’s most-deadly region on a per-capita basis this time around.“Available data indicate that the coming quarters will see a recovery of economic activity, although the scale and pace of the recovery are uncertain,” the central bank said in a statement. “The further course of the pandemic and its impact on the economic situation in Poland and abroad continue to be the main source of uncertainty.”As regards inflation, which hit a six-month high in March, the bank sees price growth accelerating further in the coming months on fuel prices, before slowing as the government’s vaccination program ramps up and the pandemic fades to “ease the impact of supply-side factors.”Of more concern is the damage being wrought by the virus on the European Union’s biggest eastern economy, which shrank for the first time in nearly three decades in 2020.Central-bank projections published last month envisage 4.1% growth this year as ultra-low rates are complimented by quantitative easing and 300 billion zloty ($77 billion) in fiscal stimulus from the government. But MPC member Jerzy Kropiwnicki said last week in a blog post that lockdown measures are “significantly weakening hopes” for a recovery in the coming months.“The economy will rebound positively in the second half of the year,” he wrote, forecasting a full-year number of 3% to 3.5%.The zloty -- the second-worst-performing emerging-market currency in March -- could help by making exporters’ goods more attractive. The central bank had long being calling for a weaker currency, repeatedly warning that its earlier strength was a threat to faster economic expansion and intervening to weaken it in December.The bank reiterated Wednesday that it stands ready to intervene again, saying the pace of recovery will depend on foreign-exchange developments. After the currency slid to a 12-year low against the euro last month, the bank softened earlier wording that talked about the lack of a durable zloty adjustment hindering economic growth.More clarity may come from Governor Adam Glapinski, who’ll hold an online news conference Friday at 3 p.m. Warsaw time.(Updates with central bank statement starting in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Swiss luxury watchmakers learn to love the pre-owned market

    Swiss luxury watch brands have long considered the market for second-hand watches as a potential threat to their business, but now their view is shifting as they see it can provide valuable insights into pricing and demand. Richemont, which owns Cartier, has so far been the only big luxury goods company to embrace the pre-owned market with its acquisition of online store Watchfinder https://www.watchfinder.com in 2018. Watchfinder has just launched a home collection service to make transactions easier during the pandemic.

  • A huge sawfish was discovered dead in the Lower Keys, police said.

    A large sawfish — a federally protected species — was found dead Tuesday afternoon near a popular boating spot in the Lower Keys, police said.

  • Amanda Gorman wore a colorful dress inspired by designer Virgil Abloh's African heritage on the cover of Vogue

    Amanda Gorman is Vogue's May 2021 cover star. She's the first poet to be on the cover of the magazine, according to her Instagram.

  • Rep. Crenshaw: Democrats using 'cancel culture' to impose 'fascism'

    Texas Republican joins 'The Ingraham Angle' to discuss 'woke' corporations alienating half of America

  • Italy, Britain suggest age limits for AstraZeneca vaccine but still recommend it

    LONDON (Reuters) -Italy recommended on Wednesday that AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot only be used on those over 60 and Britain that people under 30 should get an alternative, due to possible links between the vaccine and very rare cases of blood clots. European Union health ministers failed to agree common guidance on the use of the shot, despite calls for coordination across member states to combat public hesitancy over a vaccine set to be a key component of many vaccination programmes. Italy's health authority recommended that the shot only be used on people over 60 years old but said those under 60 who have taken a first AstraZeneca shot can also take a second one.

  • Biden: All U.S. adults eligible for COVID-19 vaccination on April 19

    In what has become something of a pattern, President Biden announced Tuesday that he has surpassed his own relatively modest pandemic-related promise, in this case that all American adults would be eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine by May 1.

  • Campbell wins Toronto-record 10th straight, Maple Leafs roll

    Jack Campbell made 32 saves for his franchise-record 10th straight victory, Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 28th goal and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 on Wednesday night. “To win 10 in a row or just get one win is a big deal because it’s a tough league,” Campbell said. Campbell broke the record he shared with Felix Potvin (1993-94), Jacques Plante (1970-71) and John Ross Roach (1924-25).

  • The futility of boycotts: Will Donald Trump really stop drinking Diet Coke? Does it matter?

    Coke didn’t cave, as Trump and others claim. It's just doing what Trump has always done: determining what’s best for business and acting accordingly.

  • Analysis: Sam Darnold trade could leave Panthers without a QB answer for another year

    Darnold had one of the worst seasons among NFL starting quarterbacks last season.

  • The US is talking to allies about boycotting 2022 Beijing Olympics over genocide against Uyghurs in Xinjiang

    The last time the US boycotted the Olympics was during the 1980 summer games in Moscow, and it could happen again in Beijing next year.

  • Harvey Weinstein timeline: How the scandal unfolded

    Key developments in the saga surrounding the film producer.

  • Chilean health regulator approves CanSino COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

    Chile's health regulator on Wednesday approved emergency use of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Chinese company CanSino, as the South American country forges ahead with a massive vaccination campaign and fights a second spike of cases. Chile hosted a late-stage trial for the CanSino vaccine and President Sebastian Pinera said at the end of March that he had signed a deal to buy 1.8 million vials of the single-dose vaccine. Johnson & Johnson's one-dose vaccine also had a trial in Chile, but a long-promised deal for the supply has failed to materialize due to demand for the drug from the United States and Europe.

  • NYC doormen fired for not intervening in attack

    The staff are accused of watching an attack on a 65-year-old Asian-American woman in Manhattan.

  • Trae Young leads hot-shooting Hawks past Pelicans, 123-107

    Trae Young scored 30 points and helped lead a third-quarter 3-point barrage as the surging Atlanta Hawks beat Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans 123-107 on Tuesday night. The Hawks sank each of their 11 3-point attempts in the third. “We were just having fun,” Young said.

  • Carolina Panthers sign veteran cornerback A.J. Bouye to fill need on roster

    A.J. Bouye is suspended for the first two games of the season due to a performance enhancing drug violation.