🌱 Omar Announces No-Knock Bill + Russian Museum Supports Ukraine

First, today's weather: A little icy mix. High: 32 Low: 13.

1. More than 500 drivers were caught speeding during the Minnesota State Patrol’s “Highway Enforcement for Aggressive Traffic” campaign. The 10-day effort also led to 23 impaired driving arrests. (Patch)

2. Rep. Ilhan Omar introduced a bill Tuesday that would restrict the use of no-knock warrants nationwide. The Amir Locke End Deadly No-Knock Warrants Act is named for the Minneapolis man shot by police last month while serving a warrant. (Patch)

3. The Museum of Russian Art in Minneapolis is showing its support for Ukraine with a blue and yellow display on its exterior. The museum “stands with the people of Ukraine and urges Russia to cease hostilities immediately and withdraw,” management wrote via social media. (BMTN)

4. Minnesota’s COVID-19 death toll dropped by 50 percent in February, according to the Star Tribune. More than 873 deaths were counted in January. (Paid source: Star Tribune)

5. The Vikings announced six additional hires Tuesday, bringing head coach Kevin O’Connell’s total staff to 26 coaches. O'Connell and General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah are currently preparing for next month’s NFL Draft. (KARE11)

Mount Olivet Lutheran Church offers Ash Wednesday services. (Noon)

The North Loop Neighborhood Association 's Pedestrian Advisory Committee meets. (4 p.m.)

Bingo Wednesday at Lakes & Legends Brewing Company. (7:00 PM)

Minnesota House passed a bill Monday banning hair discrimination . (Paid source: Star Tribune )

The Minnesota Department of Transportation’s Rethinking I-94 project would replace the interstate with a boulevard between the Twin Cities. ( BMTN )

Minneapolis business owners are hoping for a swift end to the MLB lockout, which will officially delay the start of the regular season and affect businesses around Target Field. (KTSP)

Taxes in Retirement Webinar (March 7)

