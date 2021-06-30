Omar blasted for remarks about Jews in Congress: 'This is what a modern day Muslim Supremacist looks like'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ronn Blitzer
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Rep. Ilhan Omar's latest remarks about Israel and Jewish members of Congress have sparked backlash, as the Minnesota Democrat expressed zero regret for comparing Israel to Hamas and the Taliban.

In a CNN interview on Tuesday, Omar said she does not regret her tweet from earlier this month in which she lumped Israel, the U.S., Hamas, and the Taliban together. When asked if she knows why fellow Democrats – particularly Jews – found previous comments of hers about Israel to be anti-Semitic, Omar accused them of not being "partners in justice" while claiming that she herself "knows what it feels like to experience injustice in ways that many of my colleagues don't."

ILHAN OMAR TELLS CNN: ‘I DON’T REGRET EQUATING US AND ISRAEL WITH THE TALIBAN, BLAMES JEWISH LAWMAKERS

The interview sparked swift backlash on social media.

"Omar's comments draw on classic antisemitic themes about Jewish clannishness, the notion that Jews only look out for themselves. They're also plainly false," said Avi Mayer of the American Jewish Committee. "Jewish lawmakers have been on the front lines, fighting for human rights in America and globally."

"So Jews should learn from @IlhanMN what it's like to experience injustice?" questioned journalist Annika Rothstein. "No one can ever say Ilhan Omar didn't show the world exactly who and what she is."

The condemnation has not been solely from Jews. Asra Nomani, vice president of Parents Defending Education and cofounder of the Muslim Reform Movement, had perhaps the harshest criticism of Omar.

"This is what a modern day Muslim Supremacist looks like," Nomani tweeted. "Ilhan Omar speaks to @jaketapper + rebukes Jewish Democratic colleagues for failing to be ‘partners in injustice.’ Her wound is bigger than their wound—a wound collector in the Oppression Olympics."

‘SHE’S A MENACE:' OMAR ROASTED OVER US, ISRAEL REMARKS

Zionist Organization of America president Morton Klein called Omar an "[i]gnorant antisemite," calling for Democrats "to condemn her&remove her from every committee."

The Republican Jewish Coalition called on their Democratic counterparts to "join us in calling out" Omar.

Jay Sekulow, attorney for former President Donald Trump, similarly said that Omar "is past due to be censured & removed from committees," calling her "a repeat offender for antisemitic rhetoric."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Seth Mandel of the Washington Examiner Magazine said it is only a matter of time before Omar completely alienates herself.

"Everybody's got a line. If she stays in Congress long enough she'll cross everyone's," he said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Nebraska mother sentenced to decades in prison for sexually assaulting daughter's friends at sleepovers

    A Nebraska mother was sentenced to decades in prison after being found guilty on several charges of sexually assaulting minors who were at her house for sleepovers with her daughter.

  • Israel reaches compromise with settlers on West Bank outpost

    Israel has reached a compromise with Jewish settlers who rapidly established an unauthorized outpost in the occupied West Bank last month, officials and the settlers said Wednesday. Under the agreement, the settlers will leave by the end of the week. A survey will be carried out that the settlers say will prove the outpost was not established on land privately owned by Palestinians.

  • Florida man gets life sentence for molesting girlfriend's 10-year-old daughter

    A man from Tampa, Florida, was sentenced to life in prison on Monday for sexually battering and molesting his girlfriend's 10-year-old daughter before dousing her in bleach to conceal evidence.

  • DeSantis feuds with Trump over Florida rally amid condo collapse search

    Former President Donald Trump is rejecting pleas from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to postpone a campaign-style rally this weekend some 200 miles from the Miami suburb where an international search-and-rescue mission is excavating bodies from the site of a collapsed seaside condominium.

  • Manchin Backs Democrat-Only ‘Infrastructure’ Bill, Says Talks on Price Tag Ongoing

    Senator Joe Manchin said that he supports a Democrat-backed ’infrastructure‘ bill to be passed without GOP support via budget reconciliation rules.

  • When a Black boxing champion beat the 'Great White Hope,' all hell broke loose

    Black heavyweight champion Jack Johnson, right, beat James Jeffries in 1910, sparking racial violence. George Haley, San Francisco Call, via University of California, Riverside, via Library of CongressAn audacious Black heavyweight champion was slated to defend his title against a white boxer in Reno, Nevada, on July 4, 1910. It was billed as “the fight of the century.” The fight was seen as a referendum on racial superiority – and all hell was about to break loose in the racially divided United

  • Trump Organization, CFO expected to be charged Thursday -WSJ

    Lawyers for the Trump Organization and CFO Allen Weisselberg did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The office of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Trump himself was not expected to be charged, according to people involved in the case.

  • Quentin Tarantino tells critics of his Bruce Lee interpretation to 'go suck a d—'

    The director explains a controversial scene featuring a dramatization of the iconic action star from his 2019 Best Picture-nominated movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

  • Olympian Gwen Berry Responds to Critics, Says National Anthem ‘Disrespects’ Black Americans

    U.S. olympian Gwen Berry again defended her decision to turn her back on the American flag during the national anthem.

  • Biden won't be denied Communion at his DC church

    President Joe Biden won't be denied Communion, a church he frequents in Washington, D.C., announced Tuesday.

  • The Colosseum's hidden underground has been closed to the public for 2,000 years - until now. See what it's like inside.

    People visiting Rome can now walk through the Colosseum's underground area, which was once the backstage for gladiator fights.

  • U.S. intelligence agency says it isn't spying on Fox's Tucker Carlson

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. National Security Agency on Tuesday denied allegations by Fox News host Tucker Carlson that the agency is spying on him in an attempt to force him off the air. Carlson, a conservative talk show commentator and strident critic of the Joe Biden administration, said on his show on Monday night that he "heard from a whistleblower within the U.S. government who reached out to warn us that the NSA, the National Security Agency, is monitoring our electronic communications and is planning to leak them in an attempt to take this show off the air."

  • Support for Biden erodes among Democrats as U.S. looks past pandemic: Reuters/Ipsos poll

    U.S. President Joe Biden has seen an erosion in support since April, mainly from fellow Democrats, as his administration wrestles with Congress to make good on campaign promises and more Americans worry about an uneven economic recovery, Reuters/Ipsos polling shows. A June 11-17 national opinion poll shows Biden is still more popular than his Republican predecessor Donald Trump ever was: 55% of adults approve of Biden's performance in office and 65% like his response to the coronavirus pandemic. However, a growing number of Americans disapprove of Biden's leadership on the economy, gun violence and taxation, with the biggest decline coming within Biden's Democratic Party https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-BIDEN/POLL/yxmvjzlmkvr, especially those under the age of 40, non-white Democrats or those who do not have a college degree.

  • House Democrats propose government-run credit reporting system

    House lawmakers on Tuesday called for sweeping reforms to the credit reporting industry — with some Democrats going so far as proposing a nationally run system.

  • Ilhan Omar: 'I don't' regret equating US and Israel to terrorists, says critics are not 'partners in justice'

    Rep. Ilhan Omar said she does not regret comparing the United States and Israel to terrorists and blamed Jewish Democrats who criticized her for not being “partners in justice.” While she said she has apologized for when she felt she has been offensive, Omar suggested that she is the one who should receive an apology for being subject to “Islamophobic tropes.”

  • Online activism is spilling into the streets of Southern California, sparking a post-Trump movement

    SANTA ANA, Calif. -- A week before California reopened its economy, a group of 100 or so demonstrators gathered in front of the Orange County Board of Supervisors here to decry lingering mask mandates and other health restrictions. Whipped up by a misleading campaign of social media promotion, doorstep fliers and TV ads, they carried signs that read, "RIP COVID VAX VICTIMS" and "My Body, My Choice, No Vax." The previous month, more than 600 people had gathered in the same spot to protest a volun

  • South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem deploys National Guard to U.S-Mexico Border

    South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) announced Tuesday that up to 50 of her state's National Guard troops are being deployed to the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas at the request of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. The big picture: The deployment to the border is slated to last 30–60 days and will be paid for by a private donation, Noem's office said. The details of the mission have yet to be finalized. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBetween t

  • Error mars vote count in NYC mayoral primary

    The Democratic primary for mayor of New York City was thrown into a state of confusion Tuesday when election officials retracted their latest report on the vote count after realizing it had been corrupted by test data never cleared from a computer system. The bungle was a black mark on New York City’s first major foray into ranked choice voting and seemed to confirm worries that the city’s Board of Elections, which is jointly run by Democrats and Republicans, was unprepared to implement the new system. The disarray began as evening fell, when the board abruptly withdrew data it had released earlier in the day purporting to be a first round of results from the ranked choice system.

  • Hezbollah leader, Hamas chief talk recent Gaza war in Beirut

    The top leaders of the militant groups Hezbollah and Hamas held talks in Beirut on Tuesday about last month’s 11-day war with Israel in the Gaza Strip. Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of the Palestinian Hamas, arrived in Lebanon on Sunday and met several top officials, including President Michel Aoun and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.

  • Eric Adams Says Vote Counting Raises ‘Serious Questions’ after Losing Ground In NYC Mayor’s Race

    In a statement released Tuesday, New York City mayoral race frontrunner and Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams questioned the update in the rank-choice voting election results, which shrunk his winning margin significantly.