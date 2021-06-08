Omar leads call for DOJ to expand Minnesota federal policing probe

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar and a group of nearly two dozen Democratic elected officials are asking the Justice Department to expand its review of the Minneapolis Police Department to include seven other state and local police agencies.

In a letter obtained by the Star Tribune, Omar asked U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to widen his department's investigation in Minneapolis to include the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Minnesota State Patrol, Hennepin County Sheriff's Office and police departments in Brooklyn Center, Richfield, Edina and St. Anthony.

"The May 2020 murder of George Floyd under the knee of MPD officer Derek Chauvin showed millions of people around the world how MPD policed — and continues to police — Black, Indigenous, and people of color in our community," Omar wrote in a letter sent to Garland Tuesday. "However, recent years of similar law enforcement actions in Minnesota show that the murder of Mr. Floyd is not unique — it is a pattern among many Minnesota law enforcement agencies."

Others who signed the letter include nine DFL state House and Senate members and Hennepin County Commissioners Angela Conley, Irene Fernando and Marion Greene. Minneapolis Councilmembers Jeremiah Ellison, Steve Fletcher, Cam Gordon, Andrea Jenkins, Andrew Johnson and Jeremy Schroder each signed on, as did Brooklyn Center Council Member Marquita Butler.

In April, one day after Chauvin was convicted of murdering George Floyd, Garland announced the opening of a new investigation into whether the Minneapolis Police Department engages in a "pattern and practice" of illegal conduct.

All 12 City Council members, Mayor Jacob Frey and Police Chief Medaria Arradondo welcomed the investigation. The Justice Department has also filed federal criminal civil rights charges against Chauvin and the other three officers involved in Floyd's death. The latter three await a March 2022 trial on charges stemming from the killing.

The Minnesota Department of Human Rights is meanwhile still looking into a decade's worth of policies and practices as well as whether the Minneapolis Police Department engaged in systemic discrimination.

In the letter, Omar made the case for expanding the scope of the federal investigation by citing recent examples of deadly police encounters and alleged discrimination.

She pointed out Philando Castile's long history of being pulled over for minor traffic violations in the years before he was killed by former St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez in a 2016 traffic stop. Omar said the "share of Black people" pulled over by St. Anthony police has increased each year since Castile's death.

Omar also cited the September 2019 police shooting death of Brian Quinones by officers from the Edina and Richfield departments. And she described the April police shooting death of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center as a case that "illustrates that this is not an issue of training or fear."

"It is a pattern that repeats among many law enforcement agencies throughout the Twin Cities metro," Omar wrote. "Across the state, Black Minnesotans are disproportionately arrested for low-level crimes and are disproportionately likely to experience violence at the hands of police."

The DFL congresswoman — whose Fifth District includes Minneapolis, Brooklyn Center, St. Anthony, Richfield and part of Edina — also took issue with the law enforcement response to protests over deadly police encounters, specifically the use of "less-lethal" munitions and what she described as "chemical weapons" against protesters and journalists.

Omar accused the Operation Safety Net joint-command response ahead of Chauvin's trial of obscuring the chain of command, resulting in "excessive violence to community members without accountability." The agencies involved in policing the protests, Omar wrote, "should not be allowed to let a 'partnership' such as OSN obscure their responsibility to uphold civil and human rights."

The Justice Department's Minneapolis investigation is looking into whether police have engaged in a pattern of unlawful excessive force, including during protests. Federal investigators are also assessing whether the department is discriminatory and whether it treats people with "behavioral health disabilities" illegally. Investigators are also looking into the department's systems of accountability, and whether new mechanisms are required.

Garland in April said the Justice Department would issue a public report of its findings if it discovered a pattern or practice of unconstitutional or unlawful policing. It can also bring a civil lawsuit asking a judge to force changes if it cannot strike an agreement with the city.

"I strongly believe that good officers do not want to work in systems that allow bad practices," Garland said in April. "Good officers welcome accountability because accountability is an essential part of building trust with the community, and public safety requires public trust."

Garland did not set a timeline for the investigation, instead nothing that "justice is sometimes slow, sometimes elusive, and sometimes never comes." He also acknowledged that "the challenges we face are deeply woven into our history — they did not arise today or last year."

It is unclear how many additional resources would be needed to fulfill Omar's request to broaden the scope of the federal probe or how that would affect its timeline.

But Omar on Tuesday wrote that the practices allegedly deployed by the Minneapolis Police Department that led to Floyd's death "are not unique among Minnesota law enforcement."

"These issues are visible both in proactive law enforcement settings like traffic stops and arrests, but also in the law enforcement response to protests shining a light on these injustices," she wrote. "Minnesota has some of the nation's worst and most persistent racial disparities, and the DOJ's investigation of systemic issues in Minnesota law enforcement would be an important step toward addressing our state's racial inequities."

