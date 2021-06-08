Omar leads call for DOJ to expand Minnesota federal policing probe

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Stephen Montemayor, Star Tribune
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar and a group of nearly two dozen Democratic elected officials are asking the Justice Department to expand its review of the Minneapolis Police Department to include seven other state and local police agencies.

In a letter obtained by the Star Tribune, Omar asked U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to widen his department's investigation in Minneapolis to include the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Minnesota State Patrol, Hennepin County Sheriff's Office and police departments in Brooklyn Center, Richfield, Edina and St. Anthony.

"The May 2020 murder of George Floyd under the knee of MPD officer Derek Chauvin showed millions of people around the world how MPD policed — and continues to police — Black, Indigenous, and people of color in our community," Omar wrote in a letter sent to Garland Tuesday. "However, recent years of similar law enforcement actions in Minnesota show that the murder of Mr. Floyd is not unique — it is a pattern among many Minnesota law enforcement agencies."

Others who signed the letter include nine DFL state House and Senate members and Hennepin County Commissioners Angela Conley, Irene Fernando and Marion Greene. Minneapolis Councilmembers Jeremiah Ellison, Steve Fletcher, Cam Gordon, Andrea Jenkins, Andrew Johnson and Jeremy Schroder each signed on, as did Brooklyn Center Council Member Marquita Butler.

In April, one day after Chauvin was convicted of murdering George Floyd, Garland announced the opening of a new investigation into whether the Minneapolis Police Department engages in a "pattern and practice" of illegal conduct.

All 12 City Council members, Mayor Jacob Frey and Police Chief Medaria Arradondo welcomed the investigation. The Justice Department has also filed federal criminal civil rights charges against Chauvin and the other three officers involved in Floyd's death. The latter three await a March 2022 trial on charges stemming from the killing.

The Minnesota Department of Human Rights is meanwhile still looking into a decade's worth of policies and practices as well as whether the Minneapolis Police Department engaged in systemic discrimination.

In the letter, Omar made the case for expanding the scope of the federal investigation by citing recent examples of deadly police encounters and alleged discrimination.

She pointed out Philando Castile's long history of being pulled over for minor traffic violations in the years before he was killed by former St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez in a 2016 traffic stop. Omar said the "share of Black people" pulled over by St. Anthony police has increased each year since Castile's death.

Omar also cited the September 2019 police shooting death of Brian Quinones by officers from the Edina and Richfield departments. And she described the April police shooting death of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center as a case that "illustrates that this is not an issue of training or fear."

"It is a pattern that repeats among many law enforcement agencies throughout the Twin Cities metro," Omar wrote. "Across the state, Black Minnesotans are disproportionately arrested for low-level crimes and are disproportionately likely to experience violence at the hands of police."

The DFL congresswoman — whose Fifth District includes Minneapolis, Brooklyn Center, St. Anthony, Richfield and part of Edina — also took issue with the law enforcement response to protests over deadly police encounters, specifically the use of "less-lethal" munitions and what she described as "chemical weapons" against protesters and journalists.

Omar accused the Operation Safety Net joint-command response ahead of Chauvin's trial of obscuring the chain of command, resulting in "excessive violence to community members without accountability." The agencies involved in policing the protests, Omar wrote, "should not be allowed to let a 'partnership' such as OSN obscure their responsibility to uphold civil and human rights."

The Justice Department's Minneapolis investigation is looking into whether police have engaged in a pattern of unlawful excessive force, including during protests. Federal investigators are also assessing whether the department is discriminatory and whether it treats people with "behavioral health disabilities" illegally. Investigators are also looking into the department's systems of accountability, and whether new mechanisms are required.

Garland in April said the Justice Department would issue a public report of its findings if it discovered a pattern or practice of unconstitutional or unlawful policing. It can also bring a civil lawsuit asking a judge to force changes if it cannot strike an agreement with the city.

"I strongly believe that good officers do not want to work in systems that allow bad practices," Garland said in April. "Good officers welcome accountability because accountability is an essential part of building trust with the community, and public safety requires public trust."

Garland did not set a timeline for the investigation, instead nothing that "justice is sometimes slow, sometimes elusive, and sometimes never comes." He also acknowledged that "the challenges we face are deeply woven into our history — they did not arise today or last year."

It is unclear how many additional resources would be needed to fulfill Omar's request to broaden the scope of the federal probe or how that would affect its timeline.

But Omar on Tuesday wrote that the practices allegedly deployed by the Minneapolis Police Department that led to Floyd's death "are not unique among Minnesota law enforcement."

"These issues are visible both in proactive law enforcement settings like traffic stops and arrests, but also in the law enforcement response to protests shining a light on these injustices," she wrote. "Minnesota has some of the nation's worst and most persistent racial disparities, and the DOJ's investigation of systemic issues in Minnesota law enforcement would be an important step toward addressing our state's racial inequities."

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to startribune.com for further updates.

Recommended Stories

  • Qatar Airways halts A350 deliveries after jet surface problem

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Qatar Airways said on Tuesday the surface below the paint on some of its Airbus A350s was degrading unusually quickly and insisted it would not take more deliveries of the widebody jet until the problem was resolved. The Gulf carrier has fallen out with the European planemaker, warning last week that Airbus faced "industrial repercussions" if it failed to resolve the dispute, while until now giving few details of the discussions. "Qatar Airways continues to experience and has witnessed a condition in which the surface below the paint on some of its Airbus A350 aircraft has been degrading at an accelerated rate," an airline spokesperson said in response to a Reuters query.

  • These 4 Measures Indicate That Base Resources (ASX:BSE) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

    Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously...

  • Apollo Global to Buy Gas Transportation Firm Total Operations

    (Bloomberg) -- Apollo Global Management Inc. has agreed to buy a majority interest in gas transportation company Total Operations and Production Services LLC.The private equity firm has reached a deal with current owner Black Bay Energy Capital to take a majority stake in the company, Apollo said in a statement. The deal values the company, known as TOPS, at less than $1 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified because the terms weren’t public.Furthe

  • CMT to honor Black country music pioneer Linda Martell

    Linda Martell, one of the pioneers for Black acts in country music and the first Black woman to perform solo at the Grand Ole Opry, will be honored at the 2021 CMT Music Awards. Mickey Guyton, who this year became the first solo Black woman nominated for a country Grammy Award, will present the honor to Martell, while Black artists including Darius Rucker, Rissi Palmer and Rhiannon Giddens will congratulate the legend in a video package highlighting her career.

  • Silver Price Forecast – Silver Markets Continue to Find Buyers

    Silver markets dipped initially during the trading session on Monday but has turned around to show signs of strength again as we continue to hang about the $28 level.

  • Mom charged with posing as teen daughter at Texas school. She says it proved a point

    “That’s all I’m trying to do — is prevent another mass shooting, at least in our schools.”

  • Yankees homestand vs. Red Sox, Rays show AL East leaders are real deal -- and it may be time to worry

    If the Rays series wasn’t enough for the Yankees to realize the AL East title isn’t going to be hard to achieve, this first meeting with the Red Sox this season should be.

  • Maryland among first in US to limit how police use genealogy websites

    BALTIMORE — Detectives were stumped by the 2010 shooting of Michael Anthony Temple in Odenton. The gunman left DNA on a cigarette and coffee cup, but a search of the police database found no match. Five years passed, the case went cold, and Temple died of his injuries. The breakthrough came when investigators submitted the DNA to consumer genealogy websites. Nine years after the shooting, they ...

  • Endangered bamboo sharks given helping hand in Gulf of Thailand

    In the Gulf of Thailand, fisheries researchers use a guideline to scuba dive to the ocean floor where they release baskets full of young bamboo sharks. The small, slow moving, bottom dwelling sharks with striped bodies and an extra long tail have become endangered in recent years because of their popularity with fish collectors and exotic food diners. Researchers have released scores of juvenile bamboo sharks in the Gulf over the past several months, hoping to remove the species from the International Union for Conservation of Nature's "Near Threatened" red list.

  • After 10 years of early mornings, NBC's Savannah Guthrie still lives for 'Today'

    The coolheaded co-anchor survived a turbulent decade on NBC's morning program, which is now adapting to the new TV landscape.

  • Hundreds arrested around the world in global organized crime sting

    The FBI and Australian officials developed an encrypted device company which eventually gave them access to hundreds of criminal networks.

  • Fourth member of Cuban baseball delegation defects to US

    Highly-touted pitcher Andy Rodriguez became the fourth member of Cuba's baseball delegation to defect to the United States during an Olympic qualification tournament in Florida, the country's baseball federation said Monday.

  • South Carolina court weighs pausing new death penalty law

    A South Carolina judge should block the executions of two men scheduled to die later this month so the court can evaluate a new law that effectively forces death row prisoners to choose to die by either electric chair or firing squad, prisoners’ attorneys argued Monday. Attorneys for Brad Sigmon and Freddie Owens, two men set to die later this month, said the law is unconstitutional because their clients were sentenced under an older iteration of the statute that made lethal injection the default execution method. If South Carolina carries out the executions as scheduled, both men would likely die in the state's 109-year-old electric chair because prison officials have not yet put together a firing squad.

  • Senate Democrats missed their window to undo most of Trump's last-minute rule-making

    The inaction disappointed some progressive advocates, who had urged Democrats in Congress to strike the Trump-era rules as quickly as possible.

  • Justin Herbert is reason why QBs coach Shane Day couldn't pass on Chargers job

    Shane Day already was the quarterbacks coach in San Francisco, but he could not turn down the opportunity to work with the Chargers' Justin Herbert.

  • Antonio Gibson’s running back skills ‘night and day’ from rookie year

    Washington Football Team RBs coach Randy Jordan complimented Antonio Gibson for his progression from college receiver to NFL back, but now wants to see more of his old skills

  • GOP state senators in Pennsylvania started lobbying for an election audit back in December: WaPo

    In December, GOP state senators targeted at least three conservative-leaning counties asking if they would agree to a voluntary audit of their ballots.

  • Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger's anniversary: A look at their gushing love for each other

    Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are celebrating two years of marriage and, by the looks of it, sparks are still flying.

  • Coronavirus latest news: 'Watershed moment' as over-25s called up for vaccine

    British holidaymakers flee Portugal as quarantine deadline looms Should Boris Johnson unlock on June 21? Telegraph readers discuss Spain opens borders to all vaccinated tourists PM urged to delay Whitty knighthood until after Covid inquiry Covid modelling has been crude and unreliable, say NHS leaders Twenty-somethings will be called up for coronavirus vaccines in England this week as the Government warns the race between jabs and variants is growing "tighter". Young people aged between 25 and 2

  • The Good Doctor boss breaks down Claire's 'hopeful' exit, Shaun and Lea's [SPOILER]

    'The Good Doctor' showrunner David Shore breaks down the season 4 finale, including Claire's exit and Shaun and Lea's big news.