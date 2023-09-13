Omar Molina, suspect in Worcester Carribbean American Carnival, arrested in Holden

Institute Park was cleared out on Aug. 27 after gunshots nearby.

WORCESTER - Two weeks after shots were fired near the Worcester Caribbean American Carnival, a team of law enforcement officers tracked down the suspect in Holden.

Omar Molina was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon, according to Worcester police. The arrest, at an unspecified address in a neighborhood off Shrewsbury Street in Holden, came after investigators received a tip about Molina's whereabouts, according to authorities.

The warrant arrest was made by members of the Worcester Police Department, the state police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Two people were wounded about 6 p.m. Aug. 27 near Institute Park, the site of the Caribbean American Carnival. A chaotic scene unfolded as gunshots were heard.

The victims, ages 15 and 23, were hit by gunshots and suffered injuries that police described as non-life-threatening. As they were rushed to the hospital, event organizers canceled the remainder of the carnival, with the once-festive park evolving into a crime scene.

Police said the two victims were bystanders, not intended targets.

Molina faces charges of armed assault with intent to murder, carring a loaded firearm without a license to carry (second offense) and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.

In October 2020, a man named Omar Molina was arrested on weapons charges after he bolted from a car that had been stopped by police on Lincoln Street.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Omar Molina, suspect in Worcester Carribbean American Carnival, arrested