Omar says ‘original snowflakes’ had ‘complete and glorious meltdown’ over tweet

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) said on Monday that conservative “snowflakes” had a “complete and glorious meltdown” over her tweet criticizing Christian-based missionaries singing on a plane.

In a tweet over the weekend, Omar, who is Muslim, commented on a viral video showing Christian missionaries singing worship songs to other passengers on a flight.

“I think my family and I should have a prayer session next time I am on a plane,” Omar said in her tweet. “How do you think it will end?”

Her tweet quickly drew the ire of a number of conservatives pundits and GOP candidates.

“Why do you hate Christians, Ilhan?” tweeted Vernon Jones, a Trump-backed House candidate in Georgia. “If the freedom of religion we enjoy here in America disturbs you, feel free to pack your bags and head back to Somalia, Sudan, or wherever you’re from.”

Steven Crowder, a conservative political commentator, tweeted: “What’s worse: a mass shooting or singing on a plane? Ilhan Omar only felt a need to comment on one of these.”

Crowder was apparently referring to the three mass shootings that occurred in South Carolina and Pennsylvania over the Easter weekend.

And Jose Castillo, a GOP candidate for Congress in Florida, wrote: “In America, Muslims can & do pray in public. If she wants a country where Christians aren’t allowed to do the same @IlhanMN should go back to her own country.”

Omar responded to the critics in a tweet quoting journalist Ernest Owens, who wrote “A point was made.”

“And the original snowflakes had a complete and glorious meltdown,” Omar wrote, alongside a nail polish emoji.

