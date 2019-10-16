Omar, Tlaib, and Ocasio-Cortez Endorse Bernie Sanders for President

Representative Ilhan Omar (D., Minn.) announced on Wednesday morning that she is endorsing Senator Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) for president, and confirmed that Representative Rashida Tlaib (D., Mich.) is also endorsing Sanders.

“Proud to endorse @SenSanders for President, glad that @AOC and @RashidaTlaib are on board too,” Omar posted on Twitter.

“Bernie is leading a working-class movement to defeat Donald Trump that transcends generation, ethnicity and geography,” she added in a longer statement. Sanders reciprocated, saying in his own statement that Omar is “a leader of strength and courage.”

The endorsements of Omar and Tlaib, along with Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.), gives Sanders the support of three out of four members of the “Squad.” Representative Ayanna Pressley (D., Mass.), the fourth member, has not yet endorsed a candidate.

Ocasio-Cortez, whose decision to endorse Sanders was first reported by the Washington Post on Tuesday evening, will formally announce the endorsement at a campaign rally this Saturday in New York City.

Tuesday night’s Democratic-primary debate marked Sanders’s first campaign event since suffering a heart attack on the campaign trail. After undergoing surgery, Sanders returned to his home in Vermont to recover. Sanders insisted during the debate that he was ready for the campaign.

“We are going to be mounting a vigorous campaign all over this country,” he said, inviting viewers to attend his New York City rally this coming weekend.

