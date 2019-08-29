Omar tweets she received death threat targeting her at the Minnesota State Fair

WASHINGTON – Rep. Ilhan Omar is facing another death threat, with someone saying they are going to target her at the Minnesota State Fair.

Omar on Tuesday afternoon shared an image of a statement that she received saying that she would not make it back to Congress from her vacation. She shared the threat in response to a tweet from David Perry, columnist for Pacific Standard, who tweeted a photo of the congresswoman and her security.

"I hate that we live in a world where you have to be protected from fellow humans. I hated it as a child living through war and I hate it now," Omar also wrote in the tweet. "But until deranged people like this stop threatening my life and the lives of others, I have to accept the reality of having security."

The threat said that Omar's "life will end before your 'Vacation' ends" and that it would "quite likely" be at the Minnesota State Fair from "a very capable person with a very big 'Gun.'" The fair ends Sept. 2.

Omar has been subjected to a number of threats.

Omar, one of the first Muslim women to be elected to Congress, has repeatedly drawn the ire of President Donald Trump. Trump in July tweeted for Omar, and three other congresswomen of color, to "go back" from where they came from. The tweet was also directed to Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.

All four congresswomen are U.S. citizens. Omar immigrated to the U.S. from Somalia as a child and is a naturalized citizen.

Trump's tweet was formally condemned as racist by the House.

Days after the tweet, a "send her back" chant broke out at Trump's rally in North Carolina. Trump initially condemned the chant, but later called those who attended the rally "patriots."

In addition, she has come under fire for past comments she made earlier this year about 9/11, and remarks about the influence of the pro-Israeli lobby in the U.S.

This is not the first death threat Omar has received.

A New York man, Patrick W. Carlineo Jr., was charged in April after he threatened to shoot Omar in an angry telephone call to her Washington, D.C., office in March.

A South Florida man, John Kless, was arrested in April after leaving threatening messages at the offices of Rep. Eric Swalwell, Sen. Cory Booker and Rep. Rashida Tlaib. In those messages, he cited Omar's 9/11 comments and used slurs to describe the lawmaker.

"I'd like to take that b**** and throw her right off the Empire State Building," he said of Omar, Capitol Police wrote in the complaint.

Contributing: Chrystal Hayes, USA TODAY and Steve Orr, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle

