OMB director fires back at Republicans over debt ceiling

Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young reiterated Sunday that the President Joe Biden wants the debt ceiling to be raised without conditions.

"Let's not hold the debt ceiling hostage to really draconian cuts all to help the wealthiest in this country," she said to host Kaitlan Collins on CNN's "State of the Union."

The House Freedom Caucus put out a proposal last week that called for significant spending cuts as a condition for increasing the nation's debt ceiling ("that would mean slashing funding by $131 billion below current law," the plan said).

Their proposal stood in contrast to Biden's budget proposal released Thursday; his plan calls for a 7 percent increase over current non-defense spending levels and higher taxes on wealthier Americans.

The OMB director said it was good the House Freedom Caucus put their plan out, as it allows for a clear contrast of the priorities between the president and House Republicans. She also noted that the debt ceiling was raised three times during the Trump administration without these type of conditions.

Though the Freedom Caucus plan did not call for cuts to Social Security, Young said that Republican policies post a threat to it.

"Let me be clear, the top existential threat to Social Security is those in this town that want to cut it," Young told Collins. "I wish we were in the part of the debate where we could talk about extending. This president chose to focus on protecting benefits."

Speaking later on the same CNN program, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) said she was bothered by Young's remarks on the debt ceiling and negotiations.

"The comments by the director of OMB on this program a few moments ago were disturbing to me just not even as a member of Congress, but as an American," Mace said, adding: "We should be negotiating on this issue. This shouldn't be one-sided."