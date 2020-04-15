Omega-3 Shots May Help Improve Brain Health

Optimega's Omega-3 Shots An Easy Way To Get A Brain-Boosting Dose of Omega-3 Fatty Acids

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimega presents a solution to a long unanswered call for better supplemental options in taking Omega-3s. Optimega has specific shots formulated for daily use like Omega Shots™ Daily Support, a version for post-workout recovery called Omega Shots™ Sport, and shots formulated for specific body needs like Omega Shots™ 50+ and Omega Shots™ Prenatal.

For people who have trouble swallowing pills, or taking anything with a fishy taste or smell, Optimega's Omega Shots have been revelatory. Optimega's Omega-3 shots contain all the nutrients of fish oil but without the fishy smell or taste. Omega-3 fish oil is potent because it contains both Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), which work together to reduce inflammation. DHA is an essential Omega-3 fatty acid because it is the main structural component in the makeup of the human brain, as well as skin cells and retina. Consuming DHA regularly is a good way to maintain long term brain health, and an increased dose has even been shown to elevate mood and ease symptoms in patients with depression.

Researchers from the University of Illinois College of Medicine have studied the relationship between mood, and the Omega-3 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids (PUFA) that are found in fish oil.

They found that there were two main ways in which Omega-3 PUFA could help fight depression:

First, by exerting an anti-inflammatory response on neural cells, which can lead to a reduction in depressive symptoms. And second, PUFA's can "cause membrane modification" through interaction with the plasma membrane.

Omega-3 fatty acids also play a vital role in maintaining healthy gut bacteria. Having a healthy and well-balanced gut environment helps to regulate not only digestive health, but the health of the entire body, including the brain. With over 90% of the body's serotonin being produced in the gut, Omega-3 fatty acids can also help produce the neurotransmitter most associated with a decrease in depressive symptoms.

Optimega makes getting enough Omega-3 easier and all-around more pleasant with its breakthrough drinkable, great-tasting 2.5 oz "shots." Capsules can take a long time to digest and absorb, but Optimega's Omega Shots have a higher rate of bioavailability, making them the ideal way to ingest essential Omega-3s.

Throughout 2020 Optimega has been expanding its reach to the greater United States retail market, with products for sale online and in stores across the country.

