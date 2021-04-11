Omega Flex Stock Is Believed To Be Significantly Overvalued

- By GF Value





The stock of Omega Flex (NAS:OFLX, 30-year Financials) is believed to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $152.36 per share and the market cap of $1.5 billion, Omega Flex stock gives every indication of being significantly overvalued. GF Value for Omega Flex is shown in the chart below.





Because Omega Flex is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 1.3% over the past five years.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Omega Flex has a cash-to-debt ratio of 47.36, which ranks better than 85% of the companies in Industrial Products industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Omega Flex's financial strength as 9 out of 10, suggesting strong balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Omega Flex over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Omega Flex has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $105.8 million and earnings of $1.967 a share. Its operating margin is 25.19%, which ranks better than 96% of the companies in Industrial Products industry. Overall, the profitability of Omega Flex is ranked 8 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Omega Flex over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Omega Flex's 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the middle range of the companies in Industrial Products industry. Omega Flex's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 3.6%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Industrial Products industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Omega Flex's return on invested capital is 58.43, and its cost of capital is 4.46. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Omega Flex is shown below:

In conclusion, the stock of Omega Flex (NAS:OFLX, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is strong and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Industrial Products industry. To learn more about Omega Flex stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

