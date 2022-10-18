Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc.'s (NYSE:OHI) institutional shareholders had a great week as one-year returns increased after a 4.6% gain last week

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 66% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

And as as result, institutional investors reaped the most rewards after the company's stock price gained 4.6% last week. One-year return to shareholders is currently 7.6% and last week’s gain was the icing on the cake.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Omega Healthcare Investors.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Omega Healthcare Investors?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Omega Healthcare Investors already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Omega Healthcare Investors' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Omega Healthcare Investors is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is The Vanguard Group, Inc. with 15% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 11% and 5.6% of the stock.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 25 have the combined ownership of 50% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Omega Healthcare Investors

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. in their own names. It's a big company, so even a small proportional interest can create alignment between the board and shareholders. In this case insiders own US$29m worth of shares. It is good to see board members owning shares, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 33% stake in Omega Healthcare Investors. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Omega Healthcare Investors better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Omega Healthcare Investors (of which 2 are potentially serious!) you should know about.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

