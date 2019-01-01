OMG, there’s an Instant Pot with a built-in sous vide cooker

Maren Estrada

Instant Pots have always been thought of as the kitchen gadgets that do it all, but there’s one popular feature that no Instant Pot has ever had: sous vide cooking. Sure you can slow cook, sear, saute, bake, and more, but home cooks looking for a good sous vide machine had to look elsewhere… until now. Most people don’t even realize it, but Instant Pot now makes a multi-use cooker with built-in sous video immersion cooking functionality. It’s called the Instant Pot 8 Qt Aura Pro Multi-Use Programmable Multicooker with Sous Vide, and it’s available right now on Amazon!

Instant Pot 8 Qt Aura Pro Multi-Use Programmable Multicooker with Sous Vide, Silver: $159.99

Here are the highlights from the product page:

  • Please note this item does not have a pressure cooker function.
  • Aura Pro replaces 11 commonly used kitchen appliances – Sear/Sauté, Bake, Slow Cook, Steam, Stew, Sous Vide, Roast, Yogurt, Rice, Multigrain and Keep Warm, your favorite dishes are as easy as pressing a button!
  • Microprocessor Technology – The microprocessor controls the time and temperature to ensure consistent cooking results. You can customize your settings using the operation keys +/- to adjust cooking time and temperature to achieve your preferred cooking results.
  • Sear/Sauté – Flexible temperature settings makes it perfect for simmering, caramelizing and sautéing vegetables, and searing meat. Temperature ranges from 250~425°F [120~220°C], you can easily adjust the time from 5 minutes to 1 hour, with a default time of 30 minutes.
  • Bake – Prevents you from heating up your kitchen. Temperature ranges from 250~425°F [120~220°C], you can adjust the time from 10 minutes to 4 hour, with a default time of 1 hour.
  • Slow Cooker – Two temperature settings High (H) and Low (L) with the ability to set the cooking time from 30 minutes to 24 hours for both temperature levels and a default time of 4 and 6 hours respectively.
  • Power supply: 120V – 60Hz

