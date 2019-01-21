OMG, the Instant Pot with a built-in sous vide cooker is back on sale at its lowest price ever

Before we even get to discussing this Instant Pot or the sale happening right now on Amazon, you definitely need to be made aware that this deal is going to sell out very, very quickly. Last time this coupon popped up on Amazon it was gone within an hour, so you had better hurry if you want to get in on the action!

With that out of the way, the Instant Pot 8 Qt Aura Pro Multi-Use Programmable Multicooker with Sous Vide is pretty much a modern miracle that you never knew existed. It has a bunch of different cooking modes, which is obvious since it’s an Instant Pot. But it’s also the only Instant Pot model with a built-in sous vide cooking mode! It’s price at $150, but if you clip the on-site $32 coupon you can snag it at its lowest price ever. Hurry!

Instant Pot 8 Qt Aura Pro Multi-Use Programmable Multicooker with Sous Vide, Silver: $127.99

Here;s some additional info from the product page:

Please note this item does not have a pressure cooker function.

Aura Pro replaces 11 commonly used kitchen appliances – Sear/Sauté, Bake, Slow Cook, Steam, Stew, Sous Vide, Roast, Yogurt, Rice, Multigrain and Keep Warm, your favorite dishes are as easy as pressing a button!

Microprocessor Technology – The microprocessor controls the time and temperature to ensure consistent cooking results. You can customize your settings using the operation keys +/- to adjust cooking time and temperature to achieve your preferred cooking results.

Sear/Sauté – Flexible temperature settings makes it perfect for simmering, caramelizing and sautéing vegetables, and searing meat. Temperature ranges from 250~425°F [120~220°C], you can easily adjust the time from 5 minutes to 1 hour, with a default time of 30 minutes.

Bake – Prevents you from heating up your kitchen. Temperature ranges from 250~425°F [120~220°C], you can adjust the time from 10 minutes to 4 hour, with a default time of 1 hour.

Slow Cooker – Two temperature settings High (H) and Low (L) with the ability to set the cooking time from 30 minutes to 24 hours for both temperature levels and a default time of 4 and 6 hours respectively.

Power supply: 120V – 60Hz

Instant Pot 8 Qt Aura Pro Multi-Use Programmable Multicooker with Sous Vide, Silver: $127.99

BGR Top Deals:

Trending Right Now:

See the original version of this article on BGR.com