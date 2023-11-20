OMG! Marion jail officer exchanged racy texts while on duty and using agency cellphone

Before resigning, Marion County Sheriff's Office Master Sgt. Joshua Sones, who worked at the county jail, was the target of an investigation concerning his use of his work cellphone to send and receive racy text messages from women while on duty.

Some messages were inappropriate, investigators said in a report, and "could negatively impact the public perception of our agency." Officials said they recovered more than 13,000 text messages from Sones' cellphone.

At the conclusion of sheriff's Inspector Sgt. Lauren Miley's probe, the final recommended discipline was termination. Investigators said Sones' actions violated the agency's directives for cellular devices and also amounted to two counts of dereliction of duty.

On the day of the recommended discipline, Sones wrote and signed a resignation letter to Sheriff Billy Woods.

The letter states: "I would like to inform you that I am resigning from my position of Master Sergeant in the Detention Bureau for the Marion County Sheriff's Office. My last day is effective immediately. I would like to thank you for the opportunities I have had with this organization."

Records show Sones was with the MCSO for 18 years. He would have reached 19 years on Nov. 1; however, his resignation was effective Oct. 26, according to agency documents.

First woman

According to the administrative review, Miley was given a summary of Sones' cellphone activity. From January to September, Sones sent and received 13,335 text messages, many of them involving "three female contacts," the report notes.

The women's names were not not released by department officials.

In one message, one woman said she had a dream about Sones "where she 'didn't behave.' " She talked about coming to work for the sheriff's office. Sones told her she could work under him. To which she replied, "Yea, under your desk, winking face emoji."

The woman hinted the amount of fun they had when they worked together and how they should have been fired several times. It's unknown if the woman has ever worked for the MCSO.

The woman sent Sones pictures of herself, one of them showing her wearing a bikini top and another displaying her belly button piercing, the report says.

Second and third women

With the second woman, it was more of the same, the report says. The two texted about alcohol. He said he could drink a 12-pack of beer without any problems when he was younger.

The second woman "regularly checked in" with Sones, asking him how things were going during his shift. He would tell her how busy he was, discuss inmates, and sometimes use disparaging languages to describe them, according to the report.

For the third woman, Sones talked about a trip they were planning together, his ongoing divorce from his wife, her job, and her birthday party.

There was a photo of the woman on Sones' phone where she appeared to be topless, but covered with a blanket while on a hotel bed, according to the report.

Interview with Sones

Inspector Sgt. Aaron Levy and Miley interviewed Sones about the text messages. Asked about the conversations, Sones described them as casual and nothing inappropriate, according to the report.

He acknowledged that some of the messages "were of a sexual nature." He admitted the contents of his phone are public information.

Sones said he only uses his phone when he's working, and never when at home or off duty.

As for the woman on the bed, Sones said that picture was probably an accident.

Sones arrest

Last month, Sones turned himself in at the jail. There was a warrant for his arrest on a charge of DUI with property damage and DUI with injuries.

The arrest stemmed from a September crash where troopers said he hit another vehicle from behind, causing that vehicle overturned on its side.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said Sones went to the hospital, but left without giving any blood that could be tested to determine whether he was impaired at the time of the crash. They searched for the 47-year-old man but were unsuccessful.

Officials believe Sones was under the influence. Prosecutors decided to obtain the warrant for his arrest.

Hs lawyer is local defense attorney Jimmie Sparrow. Court records show Sones' next court date is early 2024.

In 2022, Sones was charged with simple domestic battery. The case was later dropped and he was allowed to return to work.

