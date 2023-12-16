OMG: This Staffer Was Caught Doing WHAT in the Senate?!

We’ve said it once, and we will say it again: Entitled people working for the rich and powerful do THE most. But this latest scandal is bound to catch even the most jaded among us off guard.



As reported by the Daily Caller, there is a video making the rounds on X, formerly Twitter, that allegedly shows a white legislative staffer getting down and dirty in a conference room at the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C. We are talking full on, on all fours—dirty.

This is the same room where our girl Ketanji Brown Jackson was grilled about her ethics and moral judgement before she went on to become the first Black woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court. This is also where Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries was once called “ghetto” for quoting Hip-Hop lyrics during former President Trump’s impeachment trial. Lastly, this is also the room where Vice President Kamala Harris recently set a new record for the most tie-breaking votes in the Senate.

We say all this to say, there have been a lot of history making moments in that room where Black people were called on the carpet and criticized for their sense of professionalism—even when it comes to the way they style their hair.

But this is just downright distasteful, and perhaps Beyoncé said it best: America has a problem.

