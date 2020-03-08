OMG I Want To Rent This House: Scottsdale, AZ

OMG, I Want to Rent This House spotlights the most spectacular and unique homes that you can actually stay in. From open-air villas to an adult treehouse, we explore all the places that you should book for an unforgettable getaway.

Scottsdale Manor, Scottsdale, AZ on Vrbo: Let’s say you’ve got a little money to burn, and a little Insta fame to put on display (we’re talking Bachelor levels, not Kardashian), and you’re desperately in need of a getaway. You’ll be inviting along some of your closest friends—we are living in the age of FOMO, after all—so you’ll need a palatial space to serve as the perfect backdrop for the obligatory holiday pics. You won’t want to jet off too far, since you don't have access to a private plane (again, not the Kardashians), which means it’s Scottsdale or bust!

To paraphrase Donny and Marie, Arizona’s favorite desert city is a little bit country and a little bit rock ’n roll…well, the 2020 version of rock ’n roll, which translates to endorphin-releasing hikes and lazy days at luxury wellness resorts. But you should plan on only visiting those spas for your massages. While resort hotels are nice and all, Scottsdale Manor is where you’ll want to set up home base.

Situated on the side of the coral-hued Camelback Mountain, Scottsdale Manor is a desert palace. With eight bedrooms over 13,000 square feet, the mansion can sleep 20 and has all the amenities you need for an epic vacation. Basketball hoops, cornhole boards, pool and pong tables, and a library of board games will ensure that the tournament of champions never ends. For those who prefer a less competitive vacay environment, a dip in the gorgeous pool or a night in front of the big screen—which is conveniently built into the mountainside—can be arranged.

