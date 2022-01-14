‘Omgggg’: Soulja Boy Goes Viral After Nudes from His OnlyFans Account are Leaked

Soulja Boy became a trending topic on Tuesday, Jan. 11, when nude images from the rapper’s OnlyFans account were leaked online.

OnlyFans, launched in 2016, is a social media platform where users can sell or acquire original content. In order for individuals to obtain access to the content, they must pay a monthly fee. The subscription prices range from $4.99 to $49.99.

Soulja Boy trends on Twitter after his nudes from OnlyFans leaked online. Photo:@souljaboy/Instagram

The 31-year-old, who’s been using the platform since February 2021, shared the official link on his Twitter page the same day the photos were leaked. Soulja Boy, also known as Big Draco, charges his followers $29.99 to subscribe to his page.

As fans began to view why the “Kiss Me Thru the Phone” emcee was trending on Twitter, many expressed their emotions through gifs and puns. One Twitter user went as far as to suggest they should’ve minded their own business after viewing the pics.

“Y’all I was tryna figure out why soulja boy was trending & omgggg.”

y’all I was tryna figure out why soulja boy was trending & omgggg pic.twitter.com/JliE3L2Ci2 — (@hollylolita) January 12, 2022

“After recent revelations, somebody said ‘I ain’t know Soulja Boy was half horse.’ “

After recent revelations, somebody said "I ain't know Soulja Boy was half horse" — Sesshomaru (@_sutoretchi) January 12, 2022

“When Soulja Boy said Big Draco he really meant BIG DRACO.”

When Soulja Boy said Big Draco he really meant BIG DRACO pic.twitter.com/yU26yVKRuF — Black Lives Still Matter (@wiz_thcreator) January 13, 2022

“Chile I seen why Soulja Boy was trending yesterday. I gotta learn to mind my business.”

Chile I seen why Soulja Boy was trending yesterday. I gotta learn to mind my business. — Dominique Nicole (@AyoDomChill) January 13, 2022

The leaked nudes come weeks after Soulja Boy announced that he plans to focus on his acting career. The “Pretty Boy Swag” lyricist said in an Instagram Live shared earlier this month, “2022, we going into the year with all positive energy, you know what I’m saying? I ain’t got no beef with nobody. I ain’t got no smoke, no problems, no nothin’. All I’m doing is TV shows and movies. I’m an actor now.”

Besides music videos, Soulja Boy’s current acting credits include an episode of the hit television series “The Game” and a 2013 film “Officer Down.”

