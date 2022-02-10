OMI report: Carlsbad woman was shot 21 times

A Carlsbad woman found dead near Artesia in early 2021 died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to a report from the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator (OMI).

Stevi Kathleen Odom-Lynch's body was discovered on Feb. 26, 2021 near an oilfield lease road south of Artesia, Eddy County Sheriff Mark Cage said.

The report written by the University of New Mexico School of Medicine ruled the death of the 29-year-old woman a homicide, though no one has been charged in direct connection with her death.

The OMI report cited 21 gunshot entrance wounds on her body.

Fifteen rounds entered her body on the right and left chest, according to the OMI report. Her organs suffered severe damage as well.

“Four gunshot wounds to the left upper arm and forearm caused bleeding and fractures of three bones in the left arm,” the report stated.

The OMI investigator concluded after an examination of her wounds that she was likely shot at from a distance.

Jerry Romero, 42, of Artesia and Jerrold Chavarria, 33, also of Artesia were charged with first degree kidnapping of Odom-Lynch, according to court records.

Chavarria was also charged with tampering with evidence, court records noted.

In the criminal complaint against the men, investigators allege Chavarria and Romero drove Lynch around Artesia on the day she died, stopping at the Budget Inn Motel at 922 South First Street, before driving to the oilfield location where he body was found.Romero would be tried on the kidnapping charge May 2, Fifth Judicial District Attorney Dianna Luce said.

Chavarria was bound over for trial in Fifth Judicial District Court on Jan. 28 by Fifth Judicial District Judge Jane Shuler-Gray. No court date was set, per online court records.

Stevi Kathleen Odom-Lynch of Carlsbad was allegedly last seen alive at the Budget Inn in Artesia before her dead body was found south of Artesia Feb. 26, 2021, the Eddy County Sheriff's Office said.

Luce said the case remained under investigation; neither men have been charged in direct connection with her death.

During an interview with investigators, Romero allegedly said he heard gunshots and denied knowledge of Lynch’s death.

Investigators noted both men went back to the motel without Lynch more than an hour after her alleged death, the criminal complaint stated.

Both men are being held at the Eddy County Detention Center in Carlsbad on no bail and no bond, per the jail’s website.

