Omicron BA.5 makes up 82% of COVID variants in U.S. - CDC

FILE PHOTO: People wait to take coronavirus disease (COVID-19) tests at a pop-up testing site in New York
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Coronavirus
    Coronavirus

(Reuters) - The BA.5 subvariant of Omicron was estimated to make up 81.9% of the circulating coronavirus variants in the United States for the week ended July 23, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Tuesday.

This was higher than the 75.9% prevalence estimated in the preceding week.

BA.5 has been driving a surge of new infections globally and has shown to be particularly good at evading the immune protection afforded either by vaccination or prior infection.

Omicron subvariant BA.4 was estimated to make up 12.9% of the circulating variants in the United States, the data showed.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has asked vaccine manufacturers to target the two currently dominant subvariants for a potential fall season booster dose.

U.S. health officials are also urging people aged 50 or more to get a booster shot, adding that doing so would not prevent them from getting another "bivalent" booster designed to fend off Omicron more specifically later this year.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Recommended Stories

  • Should you get a COVID-19 booster now or wait for an omicron-specific shot?

    The coronavirus omicron BA.5 subvariant is spreading across metro Detroit and across America. This latest COVID-19 surge has health leaders urging the public to get booster shots. That leaves people with a choice: Get boosted now or wait for an omicron-specific booster that is expected to roll out this fall or winter?

  • Fauci holds up BA.5 booster as best approach to handling COVID this fall

    Anthony Fauci, President Biden’s chief medical adviser, said on Monday that a COVID-19 vaccine booster specific to the BA.5 omicron subvariant — which is currently dominant in the U.S. — is the “best guess” for dealing with the virus this fall amid the ever-evolving coronavirus pandemic. Appearing on Hill.TV’s “Rising,” Fauci reiterated that it is…

  • Micron Technology starts shipping its most advanced storage chip

    A NAND flash chip is a storage chip that retains data even when a device is turned off, unlike a DRAM chip which loses data when the power is off. The latest chip transfers data 50% faster than Micron’s previous generation NAND chips, said Alvaro Toledo, general manager of the data center storage division.

  • How the omicron subvariant BA.5 became a master of disguise – and what it means for the current COVID-19 surge

    The new BA.5 subvariant has caused a sharp rise in cases and hospitalizations throughout much of the United States. Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times via Getty ImagesThe omicron subvariant known as BA.5 was first detected in South Africa in February 2022 and spread rapidly throughout the world. As of the second week of July 2022, BA.5 constituted nearly 80% of COVID-19 variants in the United States. Soon after researchers in South Africa reported the original version of the omicron variant (B.1.1.529

  • UF leaders have it wrong. The problems facing UF aren't made up by the media.

    UF’s low faculty morale and struggles with political influence are beginning to erode our reputation and ability to hire and retain talent.

  • Lebanon parliament passes amendments to banking secrecy law - Reuters witness

    Lebanon's parliament on Tuesday passed long-awaited amendments to a banking secrecy law, according to a Reuters witness, in the first step towards reforms required by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). However, the amendments were watered down from the original proposal, leading one of the architects of the country's economic recovery to say he would seek feedback from the IMF. Lebanon and the IMF signed a staff-level agreement in April for $3 billion in funding to ease the country's economic crisis, described by the World Bank as among the top three financial meltdowns since the Industrial Revolution.

  • BioNTech, Pfizer ask U.S. court for clearance over patent dispute with CureVac

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -COVID-19 vaccine maker BioNTech said on Tuesday that it and partner Pfizer have filed a complaint with the U.S. District Court in Massachusetts, seeking a judgment that they did not infringe U.S. patents held by rival CureVac. CureVac earlier this month filed a patent lawsuit in Germany against BioNTech over its use of mRNA technology and did not rule out further legal action against BioNTech's partner Pfizer or rival mRNA vaccine maker Moderna. BioNTech said that CureVac's U.S. patents, which BioNTech claims in its filing not to be in violation of, were equivalent to German patents invoked by CureVac in the German court case.

  • Russia has not signaled space station withdrawal to NASA, U.S. official says

    Russia has not communicated to NASA its intent to withdraw from the International Space Station in 2024, a senior official with the U.S. agency told Reuters, as Russia's new space chief claimed on Tuesday that Moscow plans to pull out of the two-decade-old orbital partnership. "Of course, we will fulfill all our obligations to our partners, but the decision about withdrawing from the station after 2024 has been made," Yuri Borisov, the newly appointed director general of Russia's space agency, told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday. But Robyn Gatens, the director of the space station for NASA, said her Russian counterparts have not communicated any such intent, as required by the station's intergovernmental agreement, she said.

  • Controversies involving COVID, political influence at UF have been shown to lack merit

    Controversies over UF’s COVID response and accusations of political influence have been shown to have no merit.

  • Start harvesting your garden veggies now, and keep it going

    One of the biggest mistakes gardeners make is not starting to harvest their vegetable gardens early enough. Vegetable gardens should be harvested over a long period of time starting as early as late spring.

  • New technology on Osceola school buses set to keep kids safer

    New technology on Osceola school buses set to keep kids safer

  • Nine out of ten Britons increasingly keeping tabs on spending -NielsenIQ

    Market researcher NielsenIQ highlighted a 9.4% dip in sales volumes of meat, fish and poultry, an 8.1% fall in household items and a 6.4% decline in packaged groceries, as households sought to manage their shopping budget amid soaring inflation. Echoing data last week from rival researcher Kantar, market leader Tesco was the best performer among Britain's big four grocers.

  • Biden's COVID symptoms 'almost completely resolved,' doctor says

    President Joe Biden's COVID-19 symptoms are "almost completely resolved," his physician said on Monday. Kevin O'Connor wrote in a letter released by the White House that Biden was only noting "some residual nasal congestion and minimal hoarseness." Biden on Sunday night also completed his fourth full day of Paxlovid, the COVID-19 treatment he's been taking since he tested positive for the virus on Thursday.

  • British agencies win CEPI funds to develop standard monkeypox tools

    LONDON (Reuters) -British health agencies have secured funding to develop a standardised approach to test the performance of vaccines being used or in development against monkeypox, days after the World Health Organization (WHO) labelled the growing outbreak a global health emergency. The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) said it would give up to $375,000 to the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) to develop standard tools to assess the strength and duration of immune responses generated by current vaccines, and for tests used to detect monkeypox antibody levels.

  • Bavarian Nordic in talks to expand monkeypox vaccine output

    LONDON (Reuters) -Bavarian Nordic, the Danish company behind the vaccine being used to try to stem a global outbreak of monkeypox, is in talks to potentially expand production capacity, its CEO said on Monday. The Copenhagen-based vaccine maker has a product with the brand name Jynneos, Imvamune or Imvanex depending on geography and which has U.S. and European approval to protect against monkeypox. Bavarian has annual production capacity of 30 million doses, including the monkeypox vaccine and other vaccines it makes.

  • Pfizer loses U.S. appeal over co-pays for heart failure patients

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A federal appeals court on Monday rejected Pfizer Inc's challenge to a U.S. anti-kickback law the drugmaker said prevented it from helping heart failure patients, many with low incomes, afford medicine that cost $225,000 per year. A unanimous three-judge panel of the New York-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Pfizer's effort to directly cover co-pays for patients taking its Vyndaqel and Vyndamax drugs. The court agreed with a lower-court judge that Pfizer's Direct Copay Assistance Program violated a ban on "knowingly or willfully" providing financial support to induce federally reimbursable drug purchases, even absent corrupt intent.

  • Robb Elementary School principal suspended in wake of Uvalde mass shooting

    A Texas House committee report revealed that Principal Mandy Gutierrez knew that the classroom door didn’t lock properly – but failed to have it repaired

  • Bree Smith's evening weather forecast Monday, Jul 25, 2022

    Bree Smith's evening weather forecast Monday, Jul 25, 2022

  • WHO official: we believe monkeypox outbreak can be stopped

    GENEVA (Reuters) -The rapidly spreading monkeypox outbreak can be stopped, an official from the World Health Organization said on Tuesday. "We do at this moment still believe that this outbreak of monkeypox can be stopped with the right strategies in the right groups but time is going by and we all need to pull together to make that happen," Rosamund Lewis, WHO Technical Lead on Monkeypox, told reporters. The outbreak represents a global health emergency, the WHO's highest level of alert, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Saturday.

  • These are the states with the highest monkeypox cases relative to population

    Story at a glance Monkeypox cases have been detected in nearly all 50 states in the U.S. The virus is transmitted through close contact with an infected person. Washington, D.C., New York and Georgia have the highest case rates by population. In the U.S., there have been a total of 2,891 monkeypox cases reported, according…