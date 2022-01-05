Omicron to become dominant in Germany 'in a matter of days' - ministry

FILE PHOTO: COVID-19 vaccination continues on the first day of 2022, in Berlin
BERLIN (Reuters) - The Omicron coronavirus variant causes a quarter of all new COVID-19 cases across Germany and is likely to become the dominant variant across the country in a matter of days, a health ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Omicron is already the most common variant in some German federal states, especially in the north of the country, a health ministry spokesperson told a regular news conference.

"In this respect we must actually assume that in a short time, in a matter of days, it will also become the dominant variant across the whole country," the spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska, Editing by Miranda Murray)

