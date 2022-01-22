Omicron cases fall in some hotspots
Case numbers are beginning to fall in places such as the Northeast.
Case numbers are beginning to fall in places such as the Northeast.
In Fairfield Township, Pennsylvania, Christina Eyth rescued an unidentified animal that has wildlife experts stumped.
Rest in peace, rockstar.
The Chicago Bulls suffered another big loss Saturday when Alex Caruso was declared out for at least six to eight weeks with a fractured right wrist suffered on the flagrant foul by Grayson Allen in Friday’s 94-90 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. Though Caruso said after the game that X-rays on the wrist were negative, further tests revealed he’ll require surgery. Now the Bulls must regroup again ...
Dolly Parton turned 76 on January 19 and shared a picture of her “birthday suit” on Instagram to celebrate. “Just hangin' out,” the “Jolene” singer joked.
Dick Butkus wants to throw Aaron Rodgers off Twitter.
On a road trip from New York to San Diego, these were the most memorable pit stops along the way that made the drive totally worth it.
With 12 seasons portraying Danny Reagan on the hit show Blue Bloods under his belt, it's safe to say Donnie Wahlberg is comfortable in front of the camera. But some fans may not know about his behind-the-scenes work.
One source says of the couple: "She knows what Donald wants from her, but the rest of her life is dictated by her own interests. Each has come to respect what the other wants and needs"
But does it make sense for either team to pull the trigger?
The House committee probing the Capitol riot has obtained a document from the Trump White House titled "Remarks on National Healing," per Politico.
"He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others," King says in a statement
ABCOn Thursday night, Jimmy Kimmel gleefully ran down the significant legal problems facing former President Donald Trump during his monologue.“The legal woes for Trump are piling up,” said Kimmel. “The attorney general in New York says she has evidence that the Trump Organization engaged in a pattern of deception, and today we learned that the DA in Fulton County, Georgia, has requested a special grand jury to look into his post-election shenanigans there. On top of that, the Supreme Court clea
Two Canadians died of gunshot wounds after an argument turned violent at a resort near Cancun on Mexico's Caribbean coast, authorities said on Friday. Both guests at the upscale resort on the Riviera Maya of Quintana Roo state had criminal records, said Mexican officials, citing information from the Canadian police. Mexican police are searching for another person thought to have fired the shots who had a "long" criminal record in Canada, said the attorney general's office in Quintana Roo, home to a stretch of white-sand beach resorts and lush jungles.
USA TODAY Sports broke down the 12 most intriguing cases on the ballot, with all you need to know heading into Tuesday’s momentous announcement.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. was voted NASCAR’s most popular driver a record 15 times. “When I stumbled, you guys were right there ready to lift me back up,” Earnhardt said to his fans. Earnhardt was inducted into NASCAR's 12th Hall of Fame class on Friday night along with late-model driver Red Farmer and the late Mike Stefanik, a decorated modified driver who died in a plane crash in 2019.
A Florida teenager is accused of tracking the movements of a man who regularly jogged past his home with the intention of killing him and keeping his corpse in his closet “to play with.” Logan Smith, 18, was arrested on Monday and charged with one count of attempted murder in connection with the failed strangling of the victim near Smith's Cocoa home, according to an arrest report from the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, obtained by Orlando outlet WOFL reports. One week before his arrest, Smith
The animated Disney movie 'Encanto' has caught the attention of 'The Voice' coach and 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' star Kelly Clarkson. Fellow parents shared their strong opinions about "We Don't Talk About Bruno" on Kelly's Instagram post.
A wall of water 60 feet high could hit some coastal areas of Washington state.
On Friday, Kate Upton shared a photo from girls night with her bestie. The model donned a short patterned dress with an orange clutch and strappy sandals.
HandoutRosie Diven, a mother of three in rural South Carolina, had no idea her 16-year-old son had COVID-19 until a fearsome syndrome nearly killed him.Branson Diven had been vomiting and suffering a loss of appetite when Rosie brought him to an urgent care center near their home in Hartsville on Dec. 10. He did not have classic COVID symptoms such as a sore throat or a cough, and after testing negative for COVID and positive for flu, he was sent home under the assumption he would soon be better