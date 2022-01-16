Omicron is closing day care centers in droves. Parents are 'just trying to stay afloat.'

If you’re a working parent with young kids, chances are the new year hasn’t been as happy as you’d hoped. Omicron is raging, guidance is constantly changing, vaccines aren't approved for little children, and COVID-19 test kits are in short supply.

Meanwhile, reliable, affordable child care options are scarce. Centers are canceling classes or closing down altogether as employees call in sick or leave their jobs. Cases are now cropping up at day cares, where internal spread at least used to be somewhat limited.

“You had so many programs that were under the impression that they weathered the worst of the storm,” said Rhian Evans Allvin, the CEO of the National Association for the Education of Young Children. “Now they're back in program-delivery crisis, and they're back in economic crisis.”

Sammie Boatright, a teacher for 3-year-olds at Small World of Learning day care in Abilene, Texas, assists a student in reading a book Tuesday.

How does COVID-19 affect me? Don’t miss an update with the Coronavirus Watch newsletter.

It's hard to quantify just how widespread child care disruptions are. Data are hard to come by because the sector is essentially comprised of a bunch of small businesses. But the statistics that do exist – supported by mounting complaints on social media, flurries of texts between working parents and interviews from around the country – suggest closures are again on the rise after months of relative stability. They're driven by both the surge in COVID cases and staffing issues.

One such statistic comes from Zachary Parolin, a professor of social policy at Italy’s Bocconi University. Since the start of the pandemic, he and his co-researcher have been using anonymized cell phone data from more than 40 million users to track visits to schools and child care centers in the U.S. When the total number of monthly visits to a child care center is more than 50% lower than it was in 2019, the researchers count that as a disruption.

Last month, 28% of formal child care centers across the U.S. experienced a decline of at least that much , according to the researchers' recently updated dataset. That was the highest rate since June.

Story continues

‘I have to just put my career on hold'

Monica Cox, a mother of a 3-year-old in Ohio, feels like she’s running a day care out of her home these days. Never did she expect she’d be at this stage in her life – in her 40s, a distinguished professor of engineering, a small business owner – spending so many workdays caring for a toddler. Her son’s actual day care center is now winding down its latest closure in a string of several due to positive cases.

Cox and her husband, a teacher, must coordinate their busy schedules so they can take care of their toddler when he can't be at day care. They often end up taking sick days. Cox, who works from home, has grown accustomed to doing work in the early mornings and late evenings so she can tend to her son during the day. She admits her work performance has suffered.

“Something is telling me not to push myself at a level that I used to push myself because I don't know how long I have to sustain this,” she said.

Taylor Sims’s daughter Eleanor was born prematurely with a heart issue in April 2020 and hadn’t spent much time around other children until last fall. That's when Sims and her husband decided, in consultation with their doctor, that it was safe enough to enroll Eleanor in daycare. Sims, a graduate student at the University of Michigan, was relieved she’d finally have some time to make progress on her history doctorate – she’d already had to postpone its completion.

She and her husband, a pastor and adjunct professor, settled on day care three days a week partly because of the cost. But at the time, three days was better than nothing. “Day care is really the only place she goes to protect our work time,” she said.

Looking back, Sims says three days feels like a luxury: Eleanor has ended up spending close to half of those days at home. On some of those days, she has simply woken up with a runny nose – a typical toddler affliction – which often meant the family had to seek a COVID-19 test and await results, per health guidelines and day care rules or out of abundance of caution.

On other days, staffing issues or positive cases forced the day care to cancel classes, including earlier this week and right before Christmas. (The center, like many providers, still technically subscribes to a 10-day quarantine period, rather than the newly revised guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But “it’s all a little ad hoc,” Sims says.)

Starla Owens, center, picks up her 11-month-old daughter Cherish, right, while Childcare Wonderland Director Terita Carey puts a coat on her nephew on Nov. 19. The child care center is in Columbus, Ohio.

“It's day by day, not knowing if it's going to be open,” Sims said. “If she can't go on Tuesday, it's like, ‘OK, I hope she can go tomorrow.’ Before we know it, the week is over.” The missed class time amounts to lots of wasted money: Their university-subsidized tuition is charged monthly, whether Eleanor attends class or not.

K-12 schools have 'test-to-stay': What about day care centers?

It also amounts to a harsh reality that, Sims has begun to accept, is here to stay.

“I’m definitely not making progress (on my Ph.D.) – I’m just trying to stay afloat,” she said. “I have to just put my career on hold. There's no other way to phrase it. My husband is super accommodating, but his job is the one that pays the bills. Mine's not. So I’m trying to triage in that way and be realistic that this isn't ending any time soon.”

Day care disruptions hurt economy

At the height of the pandemic's shutdowns, more than 2 in 3 of the country’s formal child care centers were closed or operating at significantly reduced capacity, according to Parolin’s data. Disruptions lessened over time, reaching their lowest rates in the pandemic last summer. That continued until December, just as the omicron surge was taking off, though disruption rates are still just a fraction of what they were in April 2020.

All the while, child care's economic crisis continued to brew.

According to data collected last fall by ​​the University of Oregon’s RAPID-EC project, which surveys families about issues such as well-being and child care, 1 in 5 parents said they were experiencing disruptions to their child care, whether through a home-based provider or a center. More than two-thirds of those disruptions happened because the provider didn’t have enough staff.

Lynne Costic, the retired owner of Myah's Just 4 Kids Learning Center, moves furniture out of the center's location in downtown Peoria, Illinois, on Dec. 30. The day care, which opened in 2007, is closing due to a shortage of teachers. Costic said the extra furniture and supplies would go into storage or would be moved to the second Myah's Learning Center locationn.

Child care workers have long been overburdened and underpaid, contributing to high turnover in the industry even before the pandemic. Limited public investment in early learning has also meant many providers are either in debt or charge tuition rates that are out of reach for even middle-income families. Few centers can afford to pay their workers more than minimum wage, let alone give them health insurance.

“Child care was already on incredibly unstable footing well before the pandemic,” said Lily Roberts, the managing director for economic policy at the Center for American Progress, a left-leaning think tank.

Some economists argue the “Great Resignation” is a misnomer. Rather, it’s “the Great Upgrade.” “People are not resigning their jobs, by and large, to sit at home – that's not financially possible for families,” Roberts said. “What they're doing is they're finding work where they feel safer. They're finding work that pays better. They're finding work where they have more control over the hours.”

But there's a consequence. “It leads to gaps in the workforces that they're leaving behind,” Roberts said. “And it's a really challenging cycle for people who are on the receiving end of those services” – services like child care, and people like parents who need it.

One upshot is women, who tend to take on the brunt of parenting duties, have left the workforce in droves since the start of the pandemic. Women’s participation in the workforce, according to the latest jobs report, is at the lowest rate it's been since 1991.

Child care problems have skyrocketed under COVID: Women have paid the price.

The American Rescue Plan allocated $39 billion in child care relief, most of it in the form of “stabilization funds” that could be used for expenses ranging from payroll to masks. But that cash infusion, which is now running out, wasn’t a permanent answer to instability in the sector, Roberts said. In a survey conducted last summer, nearly half of providers said they would’ve likely closed without help, including the Paycheck Protection Program and COVID relief money.

The disruptions could hit families even harder now that they are no longer receiving monthly deposits as part of Biden’s $1.9 trillion relief package, which expanded the child tax credit. The program expired last month, after Congress failed to extend it.

You can still get child credit on your tax return: Look out for this IRS letter.

Research suggests those payments helped to reduce food insecurity and increased families’ ability to pay down debt. They also helped soften the toll of child care disruptions, whether because parents used them to pay for emergency babysitting or offset the lost wages from taking off work.

The child care sector will continue free-falling, experts say, unless there’s a concerted, national effort to elevate early learning and raise the wages of its workers.

“We can't just keep patching over a system that's not working,” Roberts said. “We need to really infuse that system with money and programs that make it a real right in this country to have access to child care.”

Working parents were already scrambling: Then COVID-19 made child care deserts even worse.

Contact Alia Wong at (202) 507-2256 or awong@usatoday.com. Follow her on Twitter at @aliaemily.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Daycare centers are closing amid omicron COVID case surge, quarantines