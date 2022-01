The Daily Beast

CAROLE BETHUEL/NETFLIXAs the holidays come to a close, Netflix wanted to make sure to deliver a gift of its own: A new season of the undeniably addictive Emily in Paris.Last year, the silly-yet-bubbly series proved incredibly divisive. For some, the show’s overt cheesiness was a much-needed respite from the hellscape of living through a pandemic. Others branded it a love-to-hate viewing experience, which didn’t win the show any favors when it reportedly schmoozed its way to two Golden Globe nomi