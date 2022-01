The Hill

Vulnerable incumbent Senate Democrats raked in massive fundraising hauls in the last quarter of 2021 as they work for a financial advantage going into what are expected to be tough midterm elections. In Arizona, incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly (D) brought in a whopping $9 million during the fourth quarter, leaving him with $18.5 million in the bank. The haul puts Kelly far ahead of his Republican challengers. Venture capitalist Blake Masters raised $1...