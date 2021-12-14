Omicron estimated to be 2.9% of COVID-19 variants in U.S. - CDC

FILE PHOTO: The spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant in Manhattan, New York
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - The Omicron variant was estimated to be 2.9% of the COVID-19 variants circulating in the United States as of Dec. 11, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For the week ended Dec. 4, Omicron variant constituted 0.4% of all variants in the country, based on the specimens sequenced.

The agency also estimated that the fast-spreading variant, first detected in South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong in late November, was 13.1% of circulating COVID-19 variants in New Jersey, New York, Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands for the week ending Dec. 11.

The World Health Organization said on Sunday that while preliminary findings from South Africa suggest Omicron may be less severe than the Delta variant, which is currently dominant worldwide, it remains unclear to what extent Omicron may be inherently less virulent.

"Are SGTF (S-gene drop-out or S-gene target failure) samples being prioritized for sequencing?" former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb said on Twitter.

"If that's the case, hard to derive true prevalence estimate from these percentages, and results need to be put into context. While incidence of Omicron clearly rising quickly, sequence breakdown doesn't represent true prevalence."

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • CDC estimates omicron now 3 percent of US COVID-19 cases

    The omicron variant now represents about 3 percent of domestic COVID-19 cases, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Tuesday, showing the new variant is starting to rise in the U.S.The CDC estimated omicron was 2.9 percent of sequenced U.S. cases for the week ending Dec. 11, up from 0.4 percent one week earlier. The number is expected to rise quickly given the sharp spikes in omicron in other countries. For example, officials...

  • CDC director shares update on spread of omicron variant, now in 33 states

    The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shared new data about the rate of spread of the omicron variant in the U.S.

  • Coronavirus cases see bump in D.C. region

    Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are up throughout the region, as the Omicron variant spreads across the nation. Driving the news: DC Health confirmed on Sunday evening the District's first cases of the Omicron variant.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBy the numbers: D.C. is recording 180 cases per 100,000 people over seven days, according to CDC data, up more than double from the start of the month.Hospitalizations are up

  • The Omicron Symptoms You Don't Want to Overlook This Winter, According to Experts

    The symptoms of Omicron may be slightly different from other signs of COVID-19. Here's what the data suggests so far.

  • ‘Zero Covid’ Isn’t Stopping Omicron. Here’s What Will.

    The Omicron variant is just too infectious to be stopped through lockdowns and travel bans, writes epidemiologist Chris Beyrer.

  • Ireland estimates Omicron accounts for 11% of COVID-19 cases

    Ireland has so far confirmed 18 cases of the variant through whole-genome sequencing out of an average 4,000 COVID-19 cases it has been reporting each day. A trait distinguishing Omicron from the dominant Delta variant suggests a much higher total, said the National Public Health Emergency Team. "Using this methodology, we estimate that 11% of cases are now due to the Omicron variant, an increase from less than 1% only one week ago," Ireland's Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan said in a statement. Just over 90% of Ireland's eligible 3.9 million people over the age of 12 have been fully vaccinated - one of the highest rates of protection in Europe - and it has administered a further 1.2 million booster doses.

  • Cancellations rise ahead of holidays due to Omicron, Trivago says

    Overall traffic around holiday travel planning has slowed, growing by just 4% since the variant was discovered, Trivago added. Fears over the variant grew after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned of a "tidal wave" of new cases, with the country reporting the first publicly confirmed death in the world due to Omicron on Monday.

  • Pfizer antiviral reduces hospitalization, death among high-risk people by 89%, company says: COVID-19 updates

    A study found that Pfizer's antiviral drug, Paxlovid, reduced hospitalization or death among high-risk people by 89%. More COVID-19 updates.

  • Vladimir Kirienko appointed as the new CEO (Russia) of VK

    VK Company Limited (LSE and MICEX-RTS: MAIL, hereinafter referred to as VK or the Сompany) is pleased to announce that the board of directors of VK has unanimously approved the appointment of Vladi...

  • The Omicron COVID-19 Variant Can Have Symptoms Similar to the Common Cold

    Experts say there’s a new variant replacing Delta—it's called Omicron, and it's spreading rapidly. The World Health Organization (WHO) stated that the Omicron variant poses ”high risk” globally—here's what we know.

  • The Omicron Variant Won’t Go Away That Easily. That’s Good News for Vaccine Stocks.

    Separately, the Food and Drug Administration moved a step closer to authorizing Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 booster vaccines for those aged 16 and 17.

  • World needs cheaper way to vaccinate against COVID, former UK vaccine chief says

    LONDON (Reuters) -The former head of Britain's vaccine task force said on Tuesday that the vaccines against COVID-19 would need to become cheaper to administer - whether with patches, pills or sprays - to ensure countries do not have to spend so much. Kate Bingham, former chair of the UK Vaccine Taskforce, said the virus was ahead in the battle and that the world should ensure it gets vaccines out to everyone who was immunocompromised. "We can't be in a position where we have to go through this monumental logistics challenge of actually getting vaccines into arms," Bingham told a parliamentary committee. "So the other area that I think we must be pushing forward is: how do we improve the format of these vaccines so that they are much easier and more cheap to deploy whether that is patches, pills or sprays."

  • Omicron variant showing higher reinfection rate - UK

    Susan Hopkins said until the emergence of Omicron, reinfection had been extremely rare."We are seeing a higher rate of reinfection than we've seen before," she told a UK parliamentary hearing.Asked if an infection from the Omicron variant could bolster immunity against the Delta variant, she replied:"There will be protection, I think, from severe disease if you've had one variant or the other, but these new variants may not protect you from mild disease. And may not protect you from transmitting to others."

  • Kremlin says Putin, Xi talks to highlight 'aggressive' US, NATO rhetoric

    Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will discuss "aggressive" language from the U.S. and NATO during their virtual meeting later this week, according to the Kremlin."The situation in international affairs, especially on the European continent, is very, very tense right now and requires discussion between allies," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, according to a Reuters report. "We see very, very aggressive...

  • The massive gap between Republicans and Democrats on vaccinating kids

    One of the biggest stories of the coronavirus pandemic in 2021 is the yawning gap between red and blue. While the virus was relatively nonpartisan in its impact last year, slower vaccine uptake among Republicans and conservatives has resulted in significantly - and increasingly - worse outcomes in red areas. The campaign to get children vaccinated is following the same pattern - only more pronounced, and in ways that portend bruising battles ahead.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the mo

  • U.S. Producer Prices Post the Biggest Annual Gain Since 2010, Fanning Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Prices paid to U.S. producers posted a record annual increase of almost 10% in November, a surge that will sustain a pipeline of inflationary pressures well into 2022.Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?China Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalThe producer price index for final demand increased 9.6% fro

  • Josh McDaniels shares heartfelt recollection of Demaryius Thomas

    Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels thought very highly of former Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, who died Thursday at age 33.

  • Swiss ski resorts show what 2022 Olympics could have been

    With the Beijing Winter Olympics only weeks away, China has become a more problematic host than expected for an event that originally seemed destined to be staged in Europe. The past weekend of World Cup ski races in two upscale Swiss towns showed what might have been: Games in snow-covered resorts with decades of winter sports tradition and without diplomatic boycotts or talk of human rights records. St. Moritz hosted its annual women’s Alpine races on Saturday and Sunday while Davos, 75 kilometers (46 miles) away, staged cross-country skiing for men and women. Nine years ago, the small towns with global luxury brands were set to bid together for the 2022 Olympics, promising to revive the intimacy of the magical 1994 Lillehammer Games.

  • ‘Hawkeye': Let’s Be Honest, Yelena’s Vendetta Against Clint Is Ridiculous

    Commentary: We're glad to have her back -- we just wish it wasn't for such a nonsensical reason

  • Mayfield woman recounts surviving tornado

    A Kentucky worker was on the night shift at Mayfield Consumer Products in the middle of the holiday rush, cranking out candles, when a tornado closed in on the factory and the word went out to take cover. (December 13)