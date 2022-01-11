Omicron infections may have peaked, but hospitalizations and deaths will still increase for weeks, models show

A rise in cases partially fueled by omicron has hit the US this winter.

Omicron hit the United States hard and fast in the last month but modeling by several universities shows the wave of infections may have crested – with hospitalizations and deaths to follow.

COVID-19 infections peaked in the U.S. on Jan. 6, according to researchers at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington’s School of Medicine.

“We peaked at 6.2 million infections,” said professor of epidemiology and health metrics Ali Mokdad. The group estimates the number of infections based on seroprevalence surveys.

That’s close to estimates by the University of Texas at Austin COVID-19 Modeling Consortium, which puts the peak somewhere between Jan. 9 and Jan. 13.

“That’s a range between the most pessimistic and optimistic scenarios,” said Lauren Ancel Meyers, director of the consortium.

The crest came more quickly than the University of Washington group initially estimated last month, when they anticipated it would hit on Jan. 27.

"Omicron came in and spread so fast it infected everybody who could be infected. Also, it was the holidays so people were traveling, which increased the spread," Mokdad said.

As of Jan. 10, reported COVID-19 cases had increased 53% from a week earlier, averaging more than 750,000 new infections per day, according to a USA TODAY analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. About 27,000 Americans are being admitted to the hospital every day and more 1,600 Americans are reported dead.

Mokdad’s group estimated that by Jan. 3, at least 57% of Americans have had COVID-19 at least once. The group's model presumes for every one reported case of COVID-19 there are five actual cases.

The reported number is lower as results from home tests are not well-tracked and there are many asymptomatic cases so people may not seek out testing. Research published in December, but covering only the delta variant, found more than 40% of those who tested positive for COVID-19 were asymptomatic.

Because hospitalizations lag infections by about two weeks, the University of Washington team estimated the daily U.S. hospital census, including incidental admissions with COVID-19, will peak by Jan. 25 at 273,000.

Omicron has proven to be milder, with seven in 1,000 infections, or 0.7%, resulting in hospitalization, according to Mokdad's group. The rate on Nov. 4, while delta was the dominant strain, was 33 of every 1,000, or 3.3%.

COVID mask guide for omicron surge: Why N95, KN95 masks are so much more effective than cloth

While less severe than delta, because omicron is so much more contagious the numbers will still be high, said Jeffrey Shaman, an infectious disease modeler and epidemiologist in the department of environmental health sciences at the Mailman School of Public Health at Columbia. His team built one of the first COVID-19 models.

“A lower percentage of people become severely ill but so many more people are being infected that it comes out to large numbers nonetheless,” said Shaman.

Because of that, U.S. hospitals are in for a rough January.

“It’s going to put a real burden on the system,” he said.

Even when not overwhelmed, hospitals don't typically function as well with extremely high numbers of patients, said Meyers.

“What we’ve found in prior waves of COVID, during these periods when hospitals are at or above capacity, patients don’t fare as well, they’re more likely to die," she said. "There isn’t the level of equipment, there just aren’t enough health care workers to provide the level of care we want to provide.”

Reported deaths will rise to 1,930 per day by Jan. 24, the Washington team’s model predicts.

That's much lower than last winter's 3,400 daily peak death rate, when vaccinations had just begun and treatments were still being figured out, Mokdad said. The model predicts total U.S. COVID-19 deaths by 905,000 by April 1. Currently, 838,000 Americans are reported to have died due to the virus.

By February, the University of Washington team estimates the U.S. will be back to a much lower infection rate but will still be dealing with “a lot of devastation” from the last two months, Mokdad said.

The peak will hit at different times in different places, said Meyers, with some areas coming out of the omicron surge now and others just heading into it.

That could mean the beginning of the end of the COVID-19 pandemic or it could simply be a lull before the next variant hits.

“I will never relax with this virus,” Mokdad said. “It’s taught us that we don’t know much about what curves it will throw at us.”

