Is omicron leading us closer to herd immunity against COVID?

Is omicron leading us closer to herd immunity against COVID? (AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
VICTORIA MILKO
·2 min read

Is omicron leading us closer to herd immunity against COVID-19?

Experts say it's not likely that the highly transmissible variant — or any other variant — will lead to herd immunity.

Herd immunity is an elusive concept and doesn’t apply to coronavirus,” says Dr. Don Milton at the University of Maryland School of Public Health.

Herd immunity is when enough of a population is immune to a virus that it’s hard for the germ to spread to those who aren’t protected by vaccination or a prior infection.

For example, herd immunity against measles requires about 95% of a community to be immune. Early hopes of herd immunity against the coronavirus faded for several reasons.

One is that antibodies developed from available vaccines or previous infection dwindle with time. While vaccines offer strong protection against severe illness, waning antibodies mean it's still possible to get infected — even for those who are boosted.

Then there's the huge variation in vaccinations. In some low-income countries, less than 5% of the population is vaccinated. Rich countries are struggling with vaccine hesitancy. And young children still aren't eligible in many places.

As long as the virus spreads, it mutates — helping the virus survive and giving rise to new variants. Those mutants — such as omicron — can become better at evading the protection people have from vaccines or an earlier infection.

Populations are moving toward “herd resistance,” where infections will continue, but people have enough protection that future spikes won't be as disruptive to society, Milton says.

Many scientists believe COVID-19 will eventually become like the flu and cause seasonal outbreaks but not huge surges.

___

The AP is answering your questions about the coronavirus in this series. Submit them at: FactCheck@AP.org. Read more here:

Can you get long COVID after an infection with omicron?

How many times can I reuse my N95 mask?

When am I contagious if infected with omicron?

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Coronavirus tally: Omicron subvariant is no more lethal than original strain, says WHO

    The BA.2 subvariant of the highly infectious omicron strain of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 still appears to be no more lethal than the original omicron, the World Health Organization said Tuesday. "BA.2 differs from BA.1 in its genetic sequence, including some amino acid differences in the spike protein and other proteins," the agency said in a weekly update, adding that it should continue to be monitored as a distinct sublineage of omicron by public health officials. While BA.2 is more

  • Hong Kong mandates all 7.5 million of its residents be triple tested for COVID in March

    Responding to Hong Kong’s newest surge of cases, mostly due to the Omicron variant, Chief Executive Carrie Lam has mandated all 7.4 million of its residents to undergo COVID testing. Since the beginning of the Covid pandemic, Hong Kong’s officials have implemented some of the world’s strictest measures to contain the spread of the virus, including bans on flights, gatherings of more than two people, and school and business closures. With the Omicron variant, Hong Kong has hit a record-breaking number of cases that has overwhelmed hospitals, test sites and quarantine facilities.

  • Boris Johnson's planned lifting of COVID-19 restrictions hits last-minute roadblock

    Boris Johnson's planned lifting of COVID-19 restrictions hits last-minute roadblock

  • 7 with COVID reported dead in South Dakota as pandemic continues to recede

    New cases plummet across state and active cases fall to lowest number since late December.

  • WHO: New COVID cases fall for the 3rd week, deaths also drop

    The number of new coronavirus cases around the world fell 21% in the last week, marking the third consecutive week that COVID-19 cases have dropped, the World Health Organization said Tuesday. In the U.N. health agency’s weekly pandemic report, WHO said there were more than 12 million new coronavirus infections last week. The Western Pacific was the only region that saw an increase in COVID-19 cases, with a 29% jump, while the number of infections elsewhere dropped significantly.

  • What you should know about shingles and the shingles vaccine

    With so much attention these days on vaccines for COVID-19 and the flu, the shingles vaccine can easily be overlooked.

  • Concern grows over omicron subvariant

    The World Health Organization found that a subvariant of omicron called BA-2 appears to be more transmissible than the dominant version.

  • Chinese capital Beijing finds most daily local COVID cases in nearly a month

    Beijing reported on Wednesday the highest number of daily local COVID-19 cases since late January, less than two weeks before the opening of China's annual parliamentary meeting in the capital on March 5. The city of Beijing detected 10 domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases with confirmed symptoms for Tuesday, data from the National Health Commission (NHC) showed on Wednesday. Despite the tiny case load by global standard, the city, in line with China's "dynamic-zero" strategy against the virus, has sealed up some buildings where cases and their close contacts lived.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    The global project to share COVID-19 vaccines is struggling to place more than 300 million doses in the latest sign the problem with vaccinating the world is now more about demand than supply. Hong Kong reported a record 8,674 new infections on Wednesday, as the city prepares for compulsory testing of its residents after authorities extended the toughest social restrictions imposed since the pandemic began. On Tuesday, Hong Kong reported 6,211 new cases.

  • Black Americans comprise highest percentage of 1 million COVID ‘excess deaths’ in U.S.

    Last week, the United States hit one million “excess deaths” since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Scholars and demographers […] The post Black Americans comprise highest percentage of 1 million COVID ‘excess deaths’ in U.S. appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Vaccine protection was much weaker against omicron, data shows

    While coronavirus shots still provided protection during the omicron wave, the shield of coverage they offered was weaker than during other surges, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The change resulted in much higher rates of infection, hospitalization and death for fully vaccinated adults and even for people who had received boosters. The decline in protection continued a pattern driven by coronavirus vaccines' reduced effectiveness over time, combined w

  • McDonald's goes on defensive as Carl Icahn escalates pig welfare fight

    McDonald's didn't pull punches after activist investor Carl Icahn launched a proxy fight over the weekend to pressure the fast-food giant over the treatment of pigs used in its pork products.Why it matters: Icahn, who has become known for aggressive activist campaigns targeting companies he views as inefficient, is asking McDonald's to prioritize an issue other than profit.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.McDonald's said on Sunday that Icahn had nominate

  • Gov. Hochul announces record $10 million fund for Asian American groups: 'New York is as strong as the tiger'

    New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced a $10 million fund for Asian Americans disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The fund, which will be distributed to over 100 groups, is the largest investment the state has ever made for the Asian American community, according to the governor’s office. “The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating effect on so many vulnerable and marginalized communities across New York State,” Hochul said in a statement.

  • Democrats tune out national news during Biden era

    Reproduced from Gallup/Knight Foundation; Chart: Axios Visuals A new poll from Gallup and the Knight Foundation finds that younger Democrats are driving a huge decline in national news consumption in the U.S.Why it matters: It marks the first time since the study began in early 2018 that Democrats report having less interest in national news than Republicans and independents. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: While respondents across the politica

  • UCLA community put on alert over white supremacist rally flyer that praised Atlanta spa shooter

    University of California, Los Angeles community members were put on high alert after the Asian American Studies Center (AASC) received a letter saying a white supremacist rally would be held on campus on Feb. 14. The flyer, sent to AASC through mail on Feb. 9, reportedly contained xenophobic remarks, slurs and derogatory terms targeting the Asian American, Black and LGBTQ plus communities, the Daily Bruin reported. The flyer also contained anti-Asian and sexist slurs to accompany an image and praise of Robert Aaron Long, the 21-year-old man who killed eight people, including six Asian women, during the Atlanta spa shootings in March 2021.

  • Trump says 'everybody wanted' COVID-19 vaccines when he was president, despite the fact that millions of his supporters rejected them

    "And everybody wanted the vaccine. And once I was out, all of a sudden people didn't want it," Trump said in a Tuesday radio interview.

  • Your Healthy Family: Signs of a heart attack can differ for men and women

    February is American Heart Month, and heart disease is known to be the leading cause of death in both men and women. A Non-Invasive Cardiologist at the NCH Heart Institute said the signs of heart disease and a heart attack can be different for each gender, and also depend on your family history and medical history.

  • A COVID-19 booster shot may provide protection for years, studies find

    A COVID-19 booster shot may provide protection for years, studies find

  • 10 Faucet Trends for Kitchens and Baths in 2022 (35 photos)

    Kitchen and bathroom faucets are one of the most common upgrades during a remodeling project. In fact, 81% of renovating homeowners upgrade their kitchen faucet, while 88% upgrade their bathroom faucet, according to the latest Houzz kitchen...

  • Your Healthy Family: A heart healthy diet

    We really want to avoid processed foods as much as possible.