Omicron In Oregon Forecast: Hospitalization Peak In Next Few Days

PORTLAND, OR — It's one of those sentences that you almost don't want to type lest you somehow jinx things. A new forecast by researchers from Oregon Health Sciences University says that the state could reach peak hospitalizations by February 6.

That's next Sunday.

Not only that, the forecast – which sees 1,220 Oregonians in the hospital – is more than 300 fewer people and five days earlier than the forecast from last week.

OHSU Office of Advanced Analytics Director Peter Graven says that the good news is the result of Oregonians taking things like masking requirements and getting boosters seriously.



"Our vaccinated population is once again stepping up to slow the spread to unvaccinated people,” Graven says.

"Compared with other states, Oregonians have been much more willing to take the measures necessary to ensure timely medical care for everyone who needs a hospital bed."

Graven says that the decline that will follow the peak can't come quickly enough. Dozens of hospitals – including OHSU – across the state are still being assisted by nearly 2,000 National Guard members.

"The current number of hospitalized patients in Oregon is at near-record levels," he says. "Hospitals have very little space right now to handle new cases of COVID-19 on top of what they’re already dealing with.

"Our hospitals and health care workers remain under severe strain."

