As Omicron rages, Americans grow frustrated with President Biden's handling of COVID-19 crisis
A new CBS News poll shows less than half of Americans surveyed approve of President Joe Biden's handling of the pandemic. Meanwhile, the surgeon general says the Omicron variant has not yet peaked in many parts of the U.S., which face a tough few weeks. Infectious disease doctor Dr. Rajeev Fernando joined CBSN to discuss what more the Biden administration could be doing.