Omicron sends COVID cases soaring across U.S.
Health officials say the next few weeks will be rough as Omicron continues to sweep the nation. Mola Lenghi has more.
Health officials say the next few weeks will be rough as Omicron continues to sweep the nation. Mola Lenghi has more.
The mogul's latest swimsuit shots have her fans doing some deep-dive detective work
Dak Prescott should be ashamed of himself – and not because of squandering the final seconds off the clock in Cowboys' wild-card playoff loss.
The supermodel, who turns 68 on Feb. 2, appears to be vacationing in the Caribbean.
Ben Roethlisberger and Patrick Mahomes are planning a jersey swap.
Conservative pundit Ann Coulter is predicting the end of Donald Trump's hegemony in the GOP, saying the former president "is done.""Trump is done," Coulter, a onetime Trump booster turned critic, wrote in an email to The New York Times. "You guys should stop obsessing over him."Coulter's comments came in an article published in the Times on Sunday about the mounting tensions between Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) amid speculation of a...
Meagan Good took social media by storm on Jan. 16 after the actress shared a three-for-one upload showcasing her slim figure. In the Instagram post, the […]
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty ImagesThere was a time when Donald Trump made news with his rallies—when he said things that utterly shocked us. Who could forget the firestorm he started, for example, when he went after Colin Kaepernick and other NFL players who knelt during the national anthem in 2017, or earlier that year when he called Barack Obama “the founder of ISIS”?Trump’s performance in Arizona on Saturday night—his first rally in months and his much-hyped chance to respond to the one-year ann
Am I wrong for not letting my sister-in-law, 26, and her four kids (ages 1 to 8) stay at my house for a few days? I need advice on my family drama.
The search is officially underway!
Frances Berwick of NBCUniversal Television gave an update for fans about the 22nd season of 'The Voice' on NBC, and viewers aren't going to be happy about it.
Ryan Fitzpatrick was in attendance for the Bills' blowout wild-card win over the Patriots Saturday — as a shirtless fan.
Three quick cuts and the Browns can almost double their salary cap space. Are they worth it? Depends on how you value the players that would be involved:
On what would have been Betty White's 100th birthday, her assistant shared what she believes to be one of the last photos taken of the iconic comedian.
Sunday’s game between the Eagles and the Buccaneers included a moment during which Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians went after defensive back Andrew Adams, physically. It came after a muffed punt by Philadelphia receiver Jalen Reagor. Arians, in order to keep Adams from drawing a flag for pulling an opponent off the pile, slapped Adams [more]
Jordan Cashmyer, a woman who was featured on MTV’s “16 and Pregnant” in 2014, died in Maryland on Sunday. She was 26 years old. News of Cashmyer’s death was shared by her stepmother, Jessica Cashmyer, through a post written on the Facebook account of the Dennis M. Cashmyer Jr., her husband and Jordan’s father. A […]
See Bloom's flirty — and funny! — response to fiancée Katy Perry's recent Instagram thirst trap
After the game, PFWA pool reporter Todd Archer spoke with referee Alex Kemp about the controversial finish. Here is the entire back-and-forth.
Not many people are happier than Stephen A. Smith to see the Cowboys lose Sunday.
The backstory behind Chiefs lineman Nick Allegretti catching a touchdown in Sunday’s win vs. the Steelers. (It wasn’t supposed to happen.)
Oxfam calculated that the wealth of the world's 10 richest men grew by $15,000 a second — $1.3 billion a day — from March 2020 to November 2021.