Omicron will slow U.S. economic growth -CIO

"We do think, though, obviously it (U.S. economic growth) will slow down, which is expected given that we are now a full year plus into this recovery with vaccines announced being announced," said Kong.

Some economists expect the U.S. economy to grow more slowly next year after a key Democratic lawmaker dealt a seemingly fatal blow to President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion spending plan, further clouding an outlook that was facing heightened risk from the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • With Biden spending plan blocked, economists lower 2022 growth forecasts

    Some economists expect the U.S. economy to grow more slowly next year after a key Democratic lawmaker dealt a seemingly fatal blow to President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion spending plan, further clouding an outlook that was facing heightened risk from the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Goldman Sachs lowered its GDP growth forecast for 2022 as did Mark Zandi, chief economist for Moody's Analytics, after U.S. Senator Joe Manchin said on Sunday he could not support Biden's ambitious "Build Back Better" proposal, which would expand the social safety net and tackle climate change.

  • Goldman Sachs cuts U.S. GDP forecast after Manchin retreats on Biden's bill

    Manchin, a moderate Democrat, appeared to deal a fatal blow to Biden's Build Back Better (BBB) policy bill on Sunday, which aims to expand the social safety net and tackle climate change. "We had already expected a negative fiscal impulse for 2022 as a result of the fading support from COVID-relief legislation enacted in 2020 and 2021, and without BBB enactment, this fiscal impulse will become somewhat more negative than we had expected," Goldmans Sachs analyst Jan Hatzius wrote in a note on Sunday.

  • Officials to decide if New York will hold Times Square New Years Eve celebration

    New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio will announce this week whether or not the famed New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square will be held, or if revelers will be permitted to gather publicly in the area, the Associated Press reported.The mayor has said that he will make a decision on the fate of the event by Christmas Day, as the omicron variant has sent case rates surging in the city. In 2020, the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square...

  • Biden admin announces tougher fuel mileage standards for passenger vehicles

    The Environmental Protection Agency said Monday it will tighten pollution standards for cars and light trucks in an attempt to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from automobiles.Why it matters: Transportation overall is the largest source of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions, so tougher standards for passenger vehicles are a major part of efforts to curb CO2 output.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the numbers: The new rules will require passenger vehicles t

  • How this Kentucky basketball team went and messed up in Las Vegas rout of Tar Heels

    John Calipari’s Cats raised expectations while bashing North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic.

  • Trump, Bill O’Reilly Booed After Admitting They Both Got COVID Vaccine Booster

    Their supportive crowd suddenly turned decidedly unsupportive

  • L.A. Times' 2021 fall All-Star high school football team

    A look at the 24 high school football players selected for The Times' 2021 All-Star team.

  • NYC Venue Now Requires Proof of Vaccination and Negative Test Due to Omicron Surge

    “Bands need money, our staff needs money, and we should not be penalizing the fans who have traveled long distance and have taken proper measures to protect themselves and others," City Winery owner says

  • Florida’s COVID-19 cases double in the span of a week while deaths decrease

    The CDC defines a community of high transmission as a community that has more than a 100 cases per 100,000 and a percent positivity rate of over 10%.

  • NIH director says holiday travel for people who aren't vaccinated against COVID-19 is 'not a great idea'

    Dr. Francis Collins spoke with CBS's "Face the Nation" on Sunday morning and said those traveling this winter "should do so very carefully."

  • Manchin's decision on Build Back Better is a sign no one is afraid of this White House

    Joe Manchin's stunning announcement on Fox News should show Democrats they need to have a better plan for governing and navigating politics in 2022.

  • Dave Ramsey Recommends Following These 5 Habits of Millionaires

    Image source: Getty Images Wealthy people often approach their financial situations differently than people who struggle more with their money. For those who are hoping to become rich themselves, it could be worth observing what financially successful people do.

  • Joe Manchin demands that only parents working and making less than $200,000 get the full child tax credit — otherwise he'll tank it

    Manchin's stance on the Build Back Better plan means the child-tax-credit payment on December 15 could be the last one families see.

  • If You Invested $100 in Shiba Inu on Jan. 1, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    Patience has paid off immensely over the long run for stock investors. Just since the March 2020 valuation bottom, the aggregate value of all digital currencies has soared more than 1,400% to $2.21 trillion. Over a five-year stretch, the total value of digital currencies has skyrocketed almost 14,800,000%!

  • Cathie Wood Pours Money Into 3 “Strong Buy” Innovation Stocks

    Stock picker and hedge manager Cathie Wood made some serious waves last year, when her ARK Innovation ETF outperformed the S&P 500 by an order of magnitude. From the pandemic trough in March to the end of 2020, the S&P gained 68%, while Wood’s flagship fund surged ahead by 153%. It was an astounding performance. Wood made smart choices last year, targeting tech companies, remote connections, and telehealth for investment. All of those segments saw big gains in business during the lockdown phases

  • Chinese Estates Plunges by Record After Privatization Collapses

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese Estates Holdings Ltd. shares tumbled by a record after the company failed to get sufficient shareholder support to go private. Most Read from BloombergStocks Drop Amid Low Volume; Treasuries Advance: Markets WrapModerna’s Third Dose Boosts Antibodies Against OmicronSouth Africa Hospitalization Rate Plunges in Omicron WaveBiden to Issue ‘Stark Warning’ on Vaccination Amid Covid SurgeEurope Braces for More Covid Lockdowns as U.K. Cases SurgeThe property firm, a long-time all

  • Lira plunges again after Erdogan cites Islam to defend rate cuts

    Turkey's troubled lira nosedived Monday after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan cited Islamic teachings to justify not raising interest rates to cushion the currency against historic falls.

  • Indian fintech giant Razorpay valued at $7.5 billion in $375 million funding

    Razorpay has more than doubled its valuation to $7.5 billion from $3 billion in April as one of India’s largest fintech giants demonstrates fast growth and aggressively broadens its product offerings. The Bangalore-headquartered startup, which is a market leader in payments processing in India, said Sunday evening it has raised $375 million in its Series F financing round. The new round, which brings more capital to the startup than all its other previous financings put together, was co-led by Lone Pine Capital, Alkeon Capital and TCV.

  • Monday is shaping up to be an ugly one for the stock market this Christmas. Here’s what history says about returns on the following Tuesday.

    The folks at Bespoke say the day after an ugly Monday selloff, with drops of at least 1%, tend to be followed by a comparatively strong Tuesday performance.

  • Oracle snags Cerner in $28B mega deal to make a big move into healthcare

    Oracle was kind enough to help tech journalists weary from working on year-end stories with some big news today: The database giant announced it was buying electronic healthcare records company Cerner in a deal valued at $28.3 billion. "Oracle Corporation and Cerner Corporation today jointly announced an agreement for Oracle to acquire Cerner through an all-cash tender offer for $95.00 per share, or approximately $28.3 billion in equity value," the company said in a press release. With this deal, Oracle moves in a major way into the healthcare vertical, a growing market, and one that should help bolster Oracle's fledgling cloud infrastructure business, which is languishing in the single digits, according to Synergy Research.