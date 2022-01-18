Omicron slows in parts of U.S. as other states struggle

Places in the U.S. that were hit first with the Omicron wave are now seeing a slowdown in case numbers, but other parts of the country continue to struggle to handle the surge. CBS News' Michael George reports, and then Dr. Celine Gounder, an infectious disease specialist and epidemiologist at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine, joins Elaine Quijano on "Red and Blue" with more on the impact in schools, the rollout of free at-home tests, and why CDC guidance keeps changing.