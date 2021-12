Washington Post

Emirates flight attendant Hanan Elatr surrendered her two Android cellphones, laptop and passwords when security agents surrounded her at the Dubai airport. They drove her, blindfolded and in handcuffs, to an interrogation cell on the edge of the city, she said. There, she was questioned all night and into the morning about her fiance, Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The next day, at 10:14 a.m. on April 22, 2018, while her devices were still in official custody, someone opened the Chrome brows