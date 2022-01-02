Omicron is spreading at a "staggering" rate across the country

Associated Press

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency on Saturday as powerful storms ripped through the state causing flash floods, power outages and property damage, including from a possible tornado in Hopkinsville. The storms come just three weeks after deadly tornadoes tore through the region, killing more than 90 people in five states, including 77 in Kentucky. As of Saturday night, much of Kentucky and West Virginia were under a flood warning.