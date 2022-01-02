Omicron is spreading at a "staggering" rate across the country
COVID-19 records are being broken daily with an average of 365,000 new cases a day. CBS News national correspondent Mark Strassmann on the new year of the COVID chronicles.
COVID-19 records are being broken daily with an average of 365,000 new cases a day. CBS News national correspondent Mark Strassmann on the new year of the COVID chronicles.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency on Saturday as powerful storms ripped through the state causing flash floods, power outages and property damage, including from a possible tornado in Hopkinsville. The storms come just three weeks after deadly tornadoes tore through the region, killing more than 90 people in five states, including 77 in Kentucky. As of Saturday night, much of Kentucky and West Virginia were under a flood warning.
The Rose Parade returned to Pasadena on New Year's Day amid a dramatic surge in COVID-19 cases fueled by the Omicron variant.
A Michigan school teacher tested positive midflight for the virus that causes COVID-19 and quarantined in the plane's bathroom for five hours.
"Everybody's definitely looking at me now," Miley Cyrus sang, amending lyrics from her 2009 hit, "Party in the U.S.A."
Hear what Utah coach Kyle Whittingham had to say about Ohio State after the dramatic #RoseBowl game. #GoBucks
The letter was created a day before Trump discussed naming conspiracy theorist Sidney Powell "special counsel" to probe baseless election fraud claims.
Get the latest update on the ankle injury suffered by Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral in Saturday night's Sugar Bowl loss vs. Baylor
A viral clip of Betty White roasting Sandra Bullock is being shared on Twitter as fans continue to share their favorite moments following White's death.
An NYPD officer catching a nap in his car between two New Year’s shifts took a random bullet to the head outside a Harlem precinct house early Saturday, authorities said. The officer awoke in the parking lot outside the 25th Precinct stationhouse to find the window of his personal vehicle shattered and blood dripping from a painful head wound, police said. He was taken to New York Presbyterian ...
Eve Jobs is another lucky celebrity who is enjoying the holiday week in a warm climate. And to celebrate, she’s sharing photos of the stunning bikinis she’s rocking while on vacation. The daughter of Apple founder Steve Jobs showed off her fit figure in a teeny brown string bikini as she lounged on a chair. […]
“It’s sad. Imagine losing your home after 40 years.”
The new photo gives a glamorous glimpse at the royal couple's relationship.
Paulina Porizkova, 56, shows off her toned body in a new 'pro-aging' bikini Instagram photo. The model doesn't get botox or fillers and works to accept herself.
La La Anthony has been fine as wine since we first saw her on “Total Request Live” years ago. Now the model, actress, influencer, hostess, […]
Steph Curry's reaction to Andre Iguodala's clutch 3-pointer was priceless.
Breaking down the 11 roster moves made by the Packers on Saturday.
Former President Donald Trump should "stay silent" and not hold a Mar-A-Lago news conference on the January 6 Capitol riot anniversary, said Alyssa Farah.
The beloved comedian died on Friday at age 99, just two and a half weeks before what would have been her centennial birthday
I don't know what I'm more scared of: Omicron, or these people.View Entire Post ›
Jayden Gibson was supposed to be enrolling for the spring semester at the University of Florida in a few weeks. That’s where he wanted to be to start his college football career. It’s where his heart was. It’s where his mother and father went to college and where they met. Kelvin Gibson was even a walk-on football player for the Gators. Sometimes things just don’t work out the way they were ...