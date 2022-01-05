As omicron spreads, will colleges go online, require COVID booster shots? What we know

A new year and the new strain of the coronavirus are resurrecting familiar problems for the nation’s millions of college students. Most undergraduates are set to start a new semester in the next few days or weeks, and colleges are again rapidly changing day-to-day operations as the omicron variant blows past daily case records.

Residential universities can be especially vulnerable to outbreaks, especially at the start of the semester. Many students travel across the country or internationally to attend classes. Undergraduate students tend to live in close quarters with roommates – on or off campus – which can increase their likelihood of contracting COVID-19.

Some universities have already decided to offer the first weeks of the spring semester virtually. And those offering an in-person start say digital instruction is still a possibility. What’s more, some that had rolled back COVID-19 precautions have reinstated those measures, such as the University of Alabama, which reintroduced its masking requirements.

Will the spring 2022 semester start in-person or online?

Some colleges plan to start their semester online. The list is growing, and it includes private and high-profile institutions such as Harvard University in Massachusetts, Stanford University in California, and Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., as well as several of the University of California’s campuses, Michigan State University, Jackson State University in Mississippi and the University of Hawaii’s campuses.

Some universities, such as Howard in Washington, D.C., and Tennessee State, are delaying the start of their semester, but plan to hold in-person classes when they reconvene. And some, including Louisiana State University, are allowing instructors for to decide if they want to start the semester offering their courses remotely, in-person or some combination thereof.

Others, such as Brown University in Rhode Island, the University of California, Berkeley, and Pennsylvania State University currently plan to stick to their original in-person opening plans. The University of Florida also is sticking to its plans for an in-person semester, though the faculty union there had asked the administration to offer the first weeks of instruction digitally.

A man on an electric scooter wears a mask outside the campus of Clemson University on Monday. The South Carolina university starts spring classes Jan. 12 in person.

Some universities, however, may change their plans as the semester draws closer, said Davidson College professor Chris Marsicano, who leads the College Crisis Initiative to study how colleges respond to the pandemic. About 10% of the 400 major universities the group has reviewed so far plan to start online for the spring semester.

"Students should expect that things are in flux and will change as the pandemic changes," he said. "This is not like last fall, where going online for a little bit could mean going online forever. All indications are that any delay or remote start will be followed up shortly thereafter by a return to normal operations."

Universities say they plan to rely on mask requirements, vaccination campaigns and, in some cases, coronavirus screening to bring students back to campuses.

Will students have to be vaccinated? Will colleges require boosters?

Most universities have encouraged their students to get vaccinated. But many, especially private colleges or those in blue states, had required proof of inoculation for students if they wanted to attend classes in person.

Terra State Community College professor Amy Anway gets a COVID-19 booster shot in November from nurse Sarah Eden at the Fremont, Ohio, college's Student Activities Center. Many colleges will be holding COVID-19 booster campaigns as they start the spring semester.

Institutions such as Princeton University in New Jersey, Duke University in North Carolina, Oregon State University and the University of New Mexico are requiring students to receive their boosters near the start of the semester. And New York's governor, Kathy Hochul, has required the State and City universities of New York to require booster shots for students who want to be on campus in person.

Marsicano said about a quarter of the schools his group has reviewed have booster requirements in place. He said others are hosting booster clinics on their campuses to ease access to the vaccines.

It’s difficult to mandate boosters right away, since some students may not be eligible for a third shot by the time the new semester starts. Students and families should check frequently with their universities about the type of documentation necessary to provide proof of vaccination. Colorado State University, for example, had announced a booster requirement in late December, but was still working on a way for students to report having received a third shot as of early this week.

Most universities, however, have also allowed medical and religious exemptions that would also apply to booster doses. Unvaccinated students are likely to face more coronavirus screenings than their vaccinated peers. Some colleges, such as Ohio University or Emory University in Georgia, will require all students to test for the coronavirus upon their arrival to campus, regardless of vaccination status.

Universities are likely to continue making decisions about their course offerings in the weeks to come. On Tuesday alone, the University of Cincinnati and the Queens University of Charlotte announced their plans to go virtual for the start of the semester.

