🌱 New Omicron + Student Art At DAM + New Youth Homeless Shelter

Will the project on 17th Avenue between Steele Street and Colorado Boulevard be done anytime soon? The drainage project is supposed to be tunneling under Colorado Boulevard, but that is taking a lot longer than anybody anticipated – and some on the project wonder if it will work at all. (Denverite) New homeless shelter for youth planned in Denver. Urban Peak plans to build a new shelter for youth experiencing homelessness. Construction of the facility is expected to begin this fall on land owned by the group at 1630 S. Acoma St. (Out Front) Will Denver experience a growth crisis in the next 10 years? Declining birth rates will likely impact the state's labor force, its education and housing market in many parts of the state where the population is already shrinking. (Westword) DAM hosts student artists. The Denver Art Museum is hosting the Scholastic Art and Writing Award Showcase, which includes work by more than 100 artists from middle and high schools across the state. (9News) Denver gets the new omicron variant. The strain known as the COVID-19 BA.2 variant — the “stealth omicron,” has been detected in both wastewater and human samples according to Denver's Department of Health. (CPR)

Guide to hotels in Denver recommended by Meow Wolf: When you've Converged Worlds during the day at Meow Wolf Denver, here's a list of places to rest your head at night. (MeowWolf)

Denver City Council Redistricting 2022 Update: There are two final maps in consideration: (Map D) and (Map E). A public hearing will be held at the March 29 City Council meeting, where council members will vote on a final version map. (Nextdoor)

Denver Film Society is expanding its schedule. The SIE FilmCenter is expanding its program offerings in hopes of bringing the community back to the cinema. (Denverite)

