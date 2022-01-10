Omicron surge impacting schools across country

MarketWatch

Answer: Student loans ideally help lead to work which, in turn, adds up to income to pay back the advance. Here’s what pros say you, and people in a similar situation to you, may want to consider to help alleviate the burden of student loan debt, from loan forgiveness to a change in your repayment structure. “Being unable to use your degrees and being unable to ever work again are two different issues,” says financial and debt resolution attorney Leslie Tayne, founder and managing director of Tayne Law Group.