Omicron surge impacting schools across country
Physician at Stanford Children’s Health, Dr. Alok Patel, shares his reaction to the Chicago public school standoff and what would be necessary for holding in-person classes.
Physician at Stanford Children’s Health, Dr. Alok Patel, shares his reaction to the Chicago public school standoff and what would be necessary for holding in-person classes.
A former CMS superintendent offers a plan he says would keep NC students, teachers and staff safe during COVID. (Opinion)
The Agency of Education announced significant policy changes to COVID mitigation in schools, prompting indignation from some teachers.
Hope Cozart was perplexed when she received a letter from her son Maddox’s school in April telling her he needed to cut his hair because it was too long. Even so, she obliged: She took Maddox to get a haircut, which consisted of shaved sides with a little more hair left at the top. Cozart […]
A Florida school has a policy against teaching critical race theory, arguing that such curriculum is the result of a 'controlled' message from the media.
Professor Vladimir Kogan say the pandemic is not the real reason behind teacher attendance problems in Columbus.
(Bloomberg) -- New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. fired tens of thousands of employees, the biggest layoffs disclosed since China embarked on a wide-ranging crackdown on private enterprises more than a year ago. Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronGoldman Now Expects Four Fed Hikes, Sees Faster Runoff in 2022Djokov
“Even worse, there aren’t enough isolation beds to accommodate sick students,” writes The Tribune Editorial Board.
Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot (D.) preemptively rejected a proposal from the Chicago Teachers’ Union that would commence remote instruction starting Wednesday so long as additional Covid-19 mitigation measures accompany it.
Chicago Teachers Union President Jesse Sharkey said that the mayor's opposition remote learning is a “talking point” during a press conference on Saturday afternoon.
China's New Oriental dismissed 60,000 employees and saw operating income plunge by 80% after Beijing enforced new sweeping rules on the country's private education industry that barred for-profit tutoring last year, according to its founder. Yu Minhong, who founded the company in 1993, published the figures on his official WeChat account on Saturday in a disclosure that showed how the crackdown in July 2021 hit what was once one of China's largest private tutoring firms. The WeChat post did not specify a time period for the drop in operating profit.
CHICAGO — The Chicago Teachers Union unveiled a new proposal Saturday that would have remote learning start Wednesday districtwide if school officials agree to a set of additional COVID-19 safety protocols. But even before the union’s announcement was complete, Mayor Lori Lightfoot shot down the idea. Under the latest offer, CTU members would return to classrooms starting Monday — not for ...
A high school teacher in Louisville, Kentucky, was fired last month after he was involved in a physical altercation with one of his Black students.
Experts point to sobering realities on and off school grounds that have spilled onto campuses everyone wants to be safe.
The Chicago Teachers Union said Lightfoot rejected their proposal for one week of virtual learning with in-person instruction resuming January 18.
The reopening caused traffic congestion in some areas of the capital, Kampala, and students can be seen carrying their mattresses in the streets, a back-to-boarding school phenomenon not witnessed here for nearly two years. Uganda’s schools have been fully or partially shut for more than 83 weeks, the world's longest disruption, according to figures from the U.N. cultural agency.
I preferred to spend my lunches listening to music at my own table... I would rather wear my mask than eat in a room full of maskless teenagers.
The lack of teachers available in New Jersey is now leading to a shortage of substitutes in the state.
Answer: Student loans ideally help lead to work which, in turn, adds up to income to pay back the advance. Here’s what pros say you, and people in a similar situation to you, may want to consider to help alleviate the burden of student loan debt, from loan forgiveness to a change in your repayment structure. “Being unable to use your degrees and being unable to ever work again are two different issues,” says financial and debt resolution attorney Leslie Tayne, founder and managing director of Tayne Law Group.
Louisville's Jefferson County Public Schools district will take the day off Monday and will use NTI days Tuesday through Friday.
Even before the arrival of omicron, those in public schools guessed the 2021-22 school year would be difficult. School officials had long since decided classes would be in-person, but the ever-changing environment with COVID-19 has made this more problematic for staff and students. Public school educators have said districts already had issues to address — student achievement gaps, staffing, ...