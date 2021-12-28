Omicron surge leads to COVID-19 test shortage across US
Dr. Mark Merlin of DocGo describes how the mobile medical services provider has been keeping up with the omicron surge amid high demand for testing.
Dr. Mark Merlin of DocGo describes how the mobile medical services provider has been keeping up with the omicron surge amid high demand for testing.
Clark Griswold could never.
Halle Berry is having the best holiday vacation, relaxing by the ocean with nothing but a comforter covering her up. It looks like the most idyllic place to wake up after the frenzy of December. The actress shared the sultry photo on her Instagram page that showed her lounging on an outdoor bed overlooking the […]
Heidi Klum, 48, shows off her totally toned booty as she hangs around the house naked in new IG pics. Regular outdoor workouts keep the supermodel in shape.
The Selling Sunset star announced her split from Jason Oppenheim last week, saying that it was due to their "ideas for family ultimately not being aligned."
Dana White turned the tables on Jake Paul.
A woman on TikTok shared the strange items movie patrons left after a screening of "Sing 2."
After losing her upper lip in a dog attack, Brooklinn Khoury says, "I want to inspire as many people as I can"
As an East Coast native, I was completely blown away by my first trip to Southern California. From daily sunshine to shopping, here's what shocked me.
A woman is not happy after noticing a small detail in the reflection of her boyfriend's sunglasses.
Prince Willam surprised Kate Middleton with a fancy bracelet for Christmas 2021—get details on what they gave their kids here.
It’s not the holidays without Heidi Klum getting a little bit cheeky with all of her followers — and she certainly delivered! The supermodel shared a series of flirtatious butt-baring photos on her Instagram account that hints at a very romantic Christmas for her and husband Tom Kaulitz. The first photo has Klum draped in […]
Nikola Vuevi produced a box score that the NBA had never seen before, but took a big-picture view of the accomplishment when asked about it.
A Brooklyn personal trainer was arrested in New Jersey and stands accused of shooting both his parents at their multimillion dollar Long Island mansion on Christmas morning, Dino Tomassetti, 29, is facing attempted murder charges following the non-fatal shooting at his parents’ upscale Hewlett Harbor home, officials said. Nassau County Police responded to a shooting at Tomassetti’s parent’s residence on Seawane Drive shortly after 10 a.m. on Christmas morning. Upon arrival, officers found Rocco
Could Stormi's little sibling already be here?
LAPD placed an officer on leave after he fired three shots that killed a 24-year-old suspect and a 14-year-old girl inside a Burlington Coat Factory.
Oprah Winfrey called out her BFF Gayle King for missing a special celebration at her home after the CBS host allegedly failed to complete a four-step COVID-19 “policy” she has for guests.
On Monday, Lake Tahoe broke a 50-year record when snow totals reached 193.7 inches, nearly 15 inches more than the record from 1970.
Police said the boy was driving the dirt bike recklessly when he "went down" on Sunday.
Elizabeth Hurley, 56, flashes her killer legs as she rocks a barely-there minidress in new IG pics. She incorporates fitness into her daily life to stay fit.
As the omicron COVID-19 variant surges through the country, states are struggling once again with spikes in cases and hospitalizations.