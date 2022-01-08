Omicron Surge In Oregon Leads Brown To Mobilize National Guard

PORTLAND, OR — Just weeks after demobilizing the National Guard from what had been their second-longest mission, Governor Brown called them back into service. Brown said that 125 guard members will support frontline hospital workers.

"With more than 500 current hospitalizations and daily record-breaking numbers of COVID-19 cases, we are at another critical point in this pandemic and the Oregon National Guard is stepping up again to assist," Brown said.

The move came as the state announced that more than 10,000 new cases had been reported the day before. The Oregon Health Authority added that hospital beds for adults are becoming scarcer with some counties not having any adult beds available in intensive care units.

Brown used the announcement to remind people of the importance of safety measures and getting booster shots.

"We cannot call upon these hardworking Guard members without your sacrifice and support as well. While Guard members work to support our frontline health care workers, I am asking all Oregonians to continue to do your part to help. Get vaccinated, get boosted, wear your masks, and stay home when you are sick."

It was just last month that Brown spoke at a demobilization ceremony marking the end of their second-longest domestic mission – assisting hospitals dealing with the then surge of delta cases. Their longest domestic mission is when they assisted in Louisiana after Hurricane Katrina.

No end to this mission has been set.



This article originally appeared on the Portland Patch