Omicron Surge Prompts Culver City Council To Go Virtual

CULVER CITY, CA — As more people test positive for COVID-19 in Los Angeles County, the Culver City Council will pivot to virtual meetings for the month of January, city officials announced Friday.

"Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, the City Council will meet entirely by teleconference for the City Council meetings scheduled for January 10 and January 24, 2022," city officials said. "This means that all Council Members and members of the public will participate in the meetings using the Webex video conferencing system. Council Members will not be together in City Council chambers."

Prior to the surge this week, council members and city staff had resumed meeting in-person at the Culver City Council chambers, the city officials said. Culver City residents were able to join the. meetings virtually since Sept. 7.

Previously during the pandemic, the City Council met entirely by teleconference beginning March 26, 2020, as permitted by state law, city officials said.

The format could change for upcoming meetings.

"The City will assess the public health conditions later in the month of January before deciding whether to change the meeting format for future meetings," city officials said.



View the agenda and related items for the January 10, 2022 City Council meeting. Attendees must register here to attend all virtual meetings.

People can email the City Clerk or call (310) 253-5851 with any questions or additional information.

