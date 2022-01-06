Omicron surge vexes parents of children too young for shots

LINDSEY TANNER
·5 min read

Afternoons with Grammy. Birthday parties. Meeting other toddlers at the park. Parents of children too young to be vaccinated are facing difficult choices as an omicron variant-fueled surge in COVID-19 cases makes every encounter seem risky.

For Maine business owner Erin Connolly, the most wrenching decision involves Madeleine, her 3-year-old daughter, and Connolly's mother, who cares for the girl on the one day a week she isn’t in preschool.

It’s a treasured time of making cookies, going to the library, or just hanging out. But the spirited little girl resists wearing a mask, and with the highly contagious variant spreading at a furious pace, Connolly says she’s wondering how long that can continue “and when does it feel too unsafe.’’

Connolly, of West Bath, said she worries less about Madeleine and her 6-year-old vaccinated son getting the virus than about the impact illness and separation would have on the grandparents. But she's also concerned about her vaccinated parents contracting breakthrough cases.

Although health experts say omicron appears to cause less severe disease and lead to fewer hospitalizations, its rapid spread indicates that it is much more contagious than other variants. Nearly 718,000 COVID cases were reported Tuesday, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Omicron is currently the culprit in more than 90% of U.S. cases, a dizzying rise from less than 10% two weeks ago.

"The sheer volume of infections because of its profound transmissibility will mean that many more children will get infected,’’ Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday at a White House briefing.

COVID cases in U.S. children and teens nearly doubled in the last two weeks of December, totaling nearly 326,000 in the final week alone, according to a report from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association.

The omicron-fueled surge has also put children in the hospital in record numbers: During the week of Dec. 27, 2021, to Jan. 2, 2022, an average of 672 children 17 and under were admitted per day to hospitals with the coronavirus — more than double the number from the previous week. Children still represent a small percentage of those being hospitalized, however.

Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease doctor, said surrounding children with vaccinated adults is one way to keep them from contracting the virus. Health officials also reiterate that face masks prevent transmissions, and putting them on children 2 and older in public and group settings can help keep them safe.

Connolly, 39, and her mother had a difficult conversation Tuesday morning about the dilemma.

“Will Madeleine be masked?” her mother asked. “I said, ‘We’re trying, but I don’t know if she will,’’’ Connolly recalled. “I said, ‘Does that mean that Thursdays with Grammy will go away?’ She said, ‘I’m not sure yet,’’’ Connolly said, choking back tears.

Parents who had hoped the new year might bring a COVID vaccine for young children had a setback when Pfizer announced last month that two doses didn’t offer as much protection as hoped in youngsters ages 2 to 4.

Researchers were disappointed by the setback but are working to restart studies using a third vaccine dose, said Dr. Yvonne Maldonado, chief of pediatric infectious disease at Stanford University’s medical school. Maldonado is leading the university's Pfizer vaccine studies in children under 12.

Maldonado said she understands the frustration of parents with young children but advises them to avoid unnecessary travel during this current surge, and to make sure their day care centers, preschools and other care providers are requiring masks and taking other recommended precautions.

Watching omicron's spread, Honolulu resident Jacob Aki is contemplating forgoing a first birthday party for his 10-month-old son. Celebrating the milestone is important in his native Hawaiian culture. The tradition stems from a time before the measles vaccine was available, when it was a feat to reach one's first birthday. The family also canceled plans to experience snow in Canada. Meanwhile, every cough and sniffle is provoking anxiety.

“Babies normally get sick at this age,” Aki said. “But with everything with COVID ... anxiety is high.”

Heather Cimellaro, a technology teacher from Auburn, Maine, says she worries more than ever about keeping her 3-year-old identical twin boys healthy. One has had medical issues related to their premature birth and the family makes regular trips to Boston to see a specialist.

“COVID can really throw a wrench in those plans,’’ Cimellaro said.

Cimellaro, 33, says omicron has her rethinking running errands with the twins, library storytime visits, even preschool, located in a health center for the elderly. She worries the boys could catch COVID and spread it to their "grand-buddies.''

“It’s just a lot of worry: ‘Am I doing the right thing?’’’ she said. “That’s the thing. I’m not an epidemiologist. I don’t know how dangerous it is for them. So it’s kind of like that debate with myself.’’

Erin Stanley of Berrien Springs, Michigan, said she and her husband have curtailed their social lives because of omicron to help protect their 3-year-old son, Ralph. They are both vaccinated and boosted, but they worry about Ralph getting sick and spreading illness to his younger cousin, preschool classmates, grandparents and a beloved great-grandmother.

They didn't see the great-grandmother over Christmas and skipped a holiday get-together with other relatives too.

“That was upsetting," Stanley said. "We all really wanted to. It just seemed risky.’’

Stanley, 35, a cook at a popular organic farm, used to take Ralph grocery shopping, a trip he looked forward to and that represented one of his few social interactions outside preschool. But few shoppers wear masks, she said, and now that seems too risky as well.

The shy little boy has had three recent scares and three negative COVID tests.

“Getting the swab test was really traumatic for him," said Stanley, who added that “virus” and “swab” are now part of his vocabulary.

“He keeps saying, ‘I don’t want to get a swab!'" she said. "If a vaccine comes for him, we’ll definitely get it.”

___

Associated Press writer Jennifer Sinco Kelleher in Honolulu contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP Medical Writer Lindsey Tanner at @LindseyTanner.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Your questions about the record number of Kansas City kids hospitalized with COVID, answered

    Thirty children are now hospitalized at Children’s Mercy. Here’s what we know.

  • Hochul calls for permanent legal to-go cocktails in NY

    New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) offered another break with her disgraced predecessor on Wednesday when she used her first State of the State address to call for allowing restaurants to serve to-go cocktails permanently.Hochul's proposal, which must still pass muster with the Democratic-controlled state legislature, would codify a temporary proposal that first took effect at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Restaurants and bars forced to...

  • Bipartisan Senate group in talks about clarifying VP role in election certification

    A new bipartisan Senate group is in early discussions about crafting an election reform measure, as the Democrats’ sweeping voting rights proposals continue to run into steep procedural hurdles.Driving the news: Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) convened a Zoom call late Wednesday afternoon as a cross-section of lawmakers from Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) to Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) and Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.) have expressed openness to reforming the outdated bill.Get market news worthy of your time w

  • New COVID-19 variant found in France nicknamed IHU: report

    An official from the World Health Organization told a press conference Tuesday that another COVID-19 variant has infected a dozen people in France and has been on the agency’s radar, according to a report.

  • 'We're living in wild times': NJ businesses throttled by omicron as workers catch COVID

    The rapid spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant has made it harder for New Jersey employers to find enough workers to open their doors each day.

  • Texas day care gets reprieve after drilling plan is rejected

    Parents who send their children to a day care center in Arlington, Texas, will be able to breathe easier after the city refused to let a major energy company drill more gas wells a few hundred feet from the center's playground. The Arlington City Council voted 5-4 on Tuesday night to reject the request by Total Energies to drill additional gas wells, reversing a preliminary decision by the council in November to allow the wells to go forward. Tuesday's vote marked a setback for Total and a surprise victory for community members who wanted to halt the drilling because they feared it could harm the children's and neighboring residents' health.

  • Black and male teachers score lower on classroom observations than their peers, new report finds

    Black and male teachers in Tennessee consistently receive lower classroom observation scores than their peers, according to a new study.

  • US prisons director resigning after crises-filled tenure

    The director of the federal Bureau of Prisons is resigning amid increasing scrutiny over his leadership in the wake of Associated Press reporting that uncovered widespread problems at the agency, including a recent story detailing serious misconduct involving correctional officers. Michael Carvajal, a Trump administration holdover who’s been at the center of myriad crises within the federal prison system, has told Attorney General Merrick Garland he is resigning, the Justice Department said. The AP stories pushed Congress into investigating and prompted increased calls to resign by lawmakers, including the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

  • ‘Squid Game’s Hwang Dong-hyuk & Kim Ji-yeon Lawyer Up; Yorn, Levine, Barnes To Rep In All Areas

    EXCLUSIVE: A competitive chase by representatives to sign the architects of the global streaming hit Squid Game is ending with a surprise. Deadline hears that the law firm of Yorn Levine Barnes Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner Endlich & Gellman has signed and will rep in all areas Squid Game creator, writer-director and EP Hwang Dong-hyuk and […]

  • COVID-weary nurse: Gracie the labradoodle 'gives us a moment to pause from the craziness'

    To comfort the staff at Mount Carmel Grove City during the pandemic, Chief Nursing Officer Denise Minor brings her therapy dog Gracie for rounds.

  • Panama tightens vaccination requirements for public officials as COVID cases rise

    Panama moved to require all public officials to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly coronavirus testing, the health minister said on Wednesday, as the Central American country grappled with a surge in coronavirus cases. Health Minister Luis Francisco Sucre announced in a news conference that Panamanian President Laurentino Cortizo had signed the decree, which mandated public functionaries receive three doses of a coronavirus vaccine or provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test each Monday. "If there is something that cannot be stopped, it is the government institutions that have to continue to function," Sucre said, adding the measure would take effect on Jan. 28.

  • England to suspend PCR confirmation of positive rapid COVID tests

    LONDON (Reuters) -People who test positive for COVID-19 on rapid lateral flow tests will not need to confirm their results with a follow-up PCR test if they are not showing symptoms, the UK Health Security Agency said on Wednesday. Britain is reporting record daily case numbers, and the UKHSA said that the high prevalence meant the chance of a false positive from a lateral flow device (LFD) was low. The move could also reduce the burden on the testing system, and reduce confusion if the test results contradict each other.

  • Meet the police dogs sniffing out COVID-19 at Massachusetts schools

    In 2021, Huntah and Duke became the first law enforcement K9s in the country trained to detect the virus.

  • How to find the best KN95 masks for kids because the cloth face mask isn’t cutting it.

    KN95 masks can gift kids the best protection against COVID-19 variants like omicron. Here's where to buy KN95 masks online from Amazon, Vida, Powecom.

  • Growing number of Southern California facilities closing amid Omicron surge

    With Omicron spreading with unprecedented speed across California, public and private institutions return to remote work and close some offices.

  • Gal Gadot Reveals Why She Loves Giving Birth: 'I Would Do It Once a Week If I Could'

    Despite having a relatively easy labor and delivery with my two sons, childbirth was one of my least favorite parts of becoming a parent. It’s painful, OK? But actress Gal Gadot recently revealed how much of a Wonder Woman she really is when she told InStyle she loves “giving birth.” An in interview with the […]

  • EXPLAINER: Why was Novak Djokovic not let into Australia?

    Novak Djokovic came within one victory of sweeping all four of last year's Grand Slam tennis tournaments and entered 2022 needing one title to set the men's record of 21 major championships. Victoria state Deputy Premier James Merlino said medical exemptions would not be “a loophole for privileged tennis players” and would only be possible in “exceptional circumstances if you have an acute medical condition.”

  • Why hospitals are struggling with Omicron even as fewer people are getting seriously ill

    Why hospitals are struggling with Omicron even as fewer people are getting seriously ill

  • Homeless encampments in Venice reappearing, residents say

    Months after the city cleared out homeless encampments from the Venice boardwalk, neighbors are seeing new tents pop up along the sidewalks and on the beach.

  • Experts say cutting alcohol for 30 days positively impacts health

    For many people, the new year is an opportunity to embrace wellness and a healthier lifestyle. For some, that means committing to Dry January. Ruth Sun, CEO of recovery startup Tempest, spoke with CBSN's Meg Oliver about the health benefits of cutting out or reducing alcohol for 30 days.