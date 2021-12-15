Omicron thrives in airways, not lungs; new data on asymptomatic cases

SARS-CoV-2 samples are sequenced at Ohio State University in Columbus
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nancy Lapid
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Nancy Lapid

(Reuters) - The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review.

Omicron multiplies faster in airways, slower in lungs

Major differences in how efficiently Omicron and other variants of the coronavirus multiply may help predict Omicron's effects, researchers said on Wednesday.

Compared to the earlier Delta variant, Omicron multiplies itself 70 times more quickly in tissues that line airway passages, which may facilitate person-to-person spread, they said. But in lung tissues, Omicron replicates 10 times more slowly than the original version of the coronavirus, which might contribute to less-severe illness.

A formal report of the findings is under peer review for publication and has not been released by the research team. In a news release issued by Hong Kong University, study leader Dr. Michael Chan Chi-wai said, "It is important to note that the severity of disease in humans is not determined only by virus replication" but also by each person's immune response to the infection, which sometimes evolves into life-threatening inflammation.

Chan added, "By infecting many more people, a very infectious virus may cause more severe disease and death even though the virus itself may be less pathogenic. Therefore, taken together with our recent studies showing that the Omicron variant can partially escape immunity from vaccines and past infection, the overall threat from Omicron variant is likely to be very significant."

Omicron grips cells more tightly, withstands some antibodies

A structural model of how the Omicron variant attaches to cells and antibodies sheds light on its behavior and will help in designing neutralizing antibodies, according to researchers.

Using computer models of the spike protein on Omicron's surface, they analyzed molecular interactions occurring when the spike grabs onto a cell-surface protein called ACE2, the virus's gateway into the cell.

Metaphorically, the original virus had a handshake with ACE2, but Omicron's grip "looks more like a couple holding hands with their fingers entwined," said Joseph Lubin of Rutgers University in New Jersey. The "molecular anatomy" of the grip may assist in explaining how Omicron's mutations cooperate to help it infect cells, Lubin added.

The research team also modeled the spike with different classes of antibodies trying to attack it. The antibodies attack from different angles, "like a football team's defense might tackle a ball carrier," with one person grabbing from behind, another from the front, Lubin said. Some antibodies "appear likely to get shaken off" while others are likely to remain effective. Booster vaccines raise antibody levels, resulting in "more defenders," which might compensate to some extent for "a weaker grip of an individual antibody," Lubin said.

The findings, posted on Monday on the website bioRxiv ahead of peer review, need to be verified, "particularly with real-world samples from people," Lubin said. "While our molecular structure predictions are by no means a final word on Omicron, (we hope) they enable a faster and more effective response from the global community."

Four in 10 infected people may unknowingly spread virus

Infected people who show no symptoms might be contributing significantly to transmission of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, given that they account for 40.5% of confirmed infections worldwide, according to a study published online Tuesday in the journal JAMA Network Open.

The researchers pooled data from 77 earlier studies involving a total of 19,884 individuals with confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infections. They found that among infected people in the general community, about 40% were asymptomatic, as were 54% of infected pregnant women, 53% of infected air or cruise travelers, 48% of infected nursing home residents or staff and 30% of infected healthcare workers or hospitalized patients.

The pooled percentage of asymptomatic infections was about 46% in North America, 44% in Europe and 28% in Asia.

"The high percentage of asymptomatic infections highlights the potential transmission risk of asymptomatic infections in communities," wrote Min Liu and colleagues at Peking University in China. Officials should screen for asymptomatic infections, and those who are identified "should be under management similar to that for confirmed infections, including isolating and contact tracing."

Click for a Reuters graphic https://tmsnrt.rs/3c7R3Bl on vaccines in development.

(Reporting by Nancy Lapid; Editing by Will Dunham)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Woman dead after being shot by Memphis police during stolen car investigation

    Memphis Police Department and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation responded to an officer-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon.

  • How are Omicron symptoms different to other COVID variants?

    With the World Health Organisation listing Omicron as a 'variant of concern,' and the UK tightening COVID-19 measures, we ask: what are the symptoms of Omicron?

  • COVID-19 Omicron travel restrictions: 'Now is not the time' to go outside Canada, federal officials warn

    The Canadian government is now advising Canadians to avoid all non-essential travel outside of Canada as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to spread.

  • Omicron spreading so fast it threatens Britain's hospitals

    The omicron variant is spreading so rapidly it has the potential to overwhelm Britain’s hospitals, highlighting the need to strengthen coronavirus restrictions and speed up the delivery of booster vaccine shots, the country's health minister said Tuesday. Omicron is so transmissible that even if it proves to be less severe than other variants, there is still likely to be a surge in hospital admissions if it goes unchecked, U.K. Health Secretary Sajid Javid told lawmakers. Lawmakers also voted Tuesday to approve tougher rules on mask-wearing in most indoor public places and mandatory COVID passes for nightclubs to slow the variant until more vaccinations can be delivered.

  • Three Mistakes You Should Never Make with Your Credit Card

    Keep these financial tips in mind and your credit score will be golden.

  • Parents won’t face charges after 3-year-old shoots himself in Port Royal, police say

    The child found the gun in a kitchen drawer of the home, a Port Royal Police Department official said. The investigation is ongoing.

  • Terrebonne Parish COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 34% of people fully vaccinated

    Here's how many Terrebonne Parish residents have received the COVID-19 vaccine as of Dec. 14, according to data.

  • 4-star recruit DJ Wesolak, an LSU target from Missouri, picks Mizzou

    Four-star edge rusher DJ Wesolak from Boonville High School in Missouri announced his commitment to Mizzou.

  • People Are Sharing Song Lyrics That Have A New Meaning, And They’re Pretty Dark And Devastating

    "It ain't a mosh pit if ain't no injuries." —Travis Scott, "Stargazing"View Entire Post ›

  • If You Notice This on Your Fingers, Have Your Kidneys Checked, Experts Warn

    Over 37 million Americans are living with kidney disease, also known as renal disease, a progressive condition that causes a gradual loss of normal kidney function over time. However, experts warn that the vast majority of those with the condition are unaware of their diagnosis. In fact, according to Joseph Vassalotti, MD, Chief Medical Officer at the National Kidney Foundation (NKF), just "10 percent of people with chronic kidney disease know that they have it."That's because symptoms tend to b

  • Why Plug Power and Bloom Energy Stocks Finally Jumped Today

    The hydrogen and fuel cell stocks crashed on Wednesday before swiftly reversing course alongside market sentiment.

  • Louisiana judge blames sedatives for using n-word in video

    Judge Michelle Odinet faces calls to resign after footage of her using a racial slur was leaked online

  • Pfizer requests EMERGENCY authorization for 'effective' Covid antiviral pill as deaths near 800,000

    Ryan Grim and Robby Soave weigh in on the Senate debt ceiling vote, as well as Pfizer's efforts to earn FDA approval for their antiviral Covid treatment. About Rising: Rising is a weekday morning show with bipartisan hosts that breaks the mold of morning TV by taking viewers inside the halls of Washington power like never before. The show leans into the day's political cycle with cutting edge analysis from DC insiders who can predict what is going to happen. It also sets the day's political agenda by breaking exclusive news with a team of scoop-driven reporters and demanding answers during interviews with the country's most important political newsmakers. Follow Rising on social media: Website: Hill.TV Facebook: facebook.com/HillTVLive/ Instagram: @HillTVLive Twitter: @HillTVLive

  • Gov. Kathy Hochul on indoor mask mandate: 'This is about getting us through a pandemic'

    Hochul sought to beat back criticism from some county leaders over her decision to install a statewide indoor mask mandate.

  • 'Don't hesitate to ask for anything,' Biden tells tornado-hit Kentucky

    DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (Reuters) -President Joe Biden walked through the battered remains of two Kentucky cities on Wednesday to get a first-hand view of the destruction wrought by one of the deadliest tornado outbreaks in recent U.S. history. The disaster, which killed at least 74 people in Kentucky and 14 elsewhere, has thrown Biden into his familiar role as consoler-in-chief. Wearing hiking boots, a ball cap and a black mask, Biden walked through hard-hit cities, Mayfield and Dawson Springs, Kentucky, hugging survivors as he went along.

  • Mizzou Tigers football gets pledge from Boonville defensive lineman DJ Wesolak

    A 16th player has joined coach Eliah Drinkwitz’s 2022 Missouri Tigers football recruiting class

  • Canada likely to toughen travel curbs as Omicron concern grows - CBC

    Possible measures, including a ban on all non-essential foreign travellers coming to Canada, including from the United States, were discussed in a call between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and provincial premiers but no decision was reached, the CBC reported. The measures could include stricter quarantine and testing for travellers who are allowed into Canada, including returning Canadians and permanent residents, it said. Canada has already announced a ban on people who recently travelled to 10 countries in Africa. Omicron, which health officials say is more contagious than the Delta variant, has started spreading within communities in Canada since being first detected in November.

  • Fauci: No need for Omicron-specific booster at this time

    NIAID director Anthony Fauci said Wednesday that there is "no need for a variant-specific booster" at this time because research shows that the current U.S. booster vaccine programs are effective against Omicron.The big picture: While the Delta variant still accounts for the majority of coronavirus cases in the U.S., the number of Omicron-driven cases are expected to quickly rise. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Omicron has been detected in at least 33

  • Cornell University Has Over 900 New COVID Cases and a 'Very High Percentage' Are Omicron Variant

    "Virtually every case of the omicron variant to date has been found in fully vaccinated students, a portion of whom had also received a booster shot," the university said in a statement

  • Former Boeing pilot says FAA official called him 'scapegoat' for crashes

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A former chief technical pilot for Boeing Co charged with fraud for deceiving federal regulators evaluating the company's 737 MAX jet says a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) official called him a "scapegoat" for two fatal crashes. Lawyers for Mark Forkner said the FAA official with personal knowledge of the 737-MAX contacted the government and said Forkner "is a 'scapegoat' and should 'not be charged.'" The court filing on Monday did not disclose the official's name. Boeing did not respond to a request for comment.